Elko boys hope to bounce back from sting

ELKO — When the Elko boys basketball team steps on the floor, it will try to erase the sting from a lopsided loss its last time out.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Indians (8-7 overall, 2-1 in league) will host Fallon (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) — Elko reeling from a 58-26 road loss to Division 5A program Bishop Manogue.
In the Saturday contest, Elko never reached double figures in any quarter — posting eight in the first, third and fourth and only two in the second.
At the half, the Indians trailed 27-10 — the Miners running off a 20-8 streak in the third and 11-8 down the stretch.
As for the Greenwave, they are led by senior Shawn Alexander — who averages 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 assists.
Junior Brady Alves also scores in double figures at 11.7 points, a team-high 4.1 takeaways, a roster-best 3.2 dimes and 3.6 boards.
As a sophomore, Braden Sorenson is pouring in 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 dimes.
Fellow sophomore Trevor Hyde has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 steals.
Junior Baylor Sandberg has posted four points, a roster-high 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 takeaways.
Junior Luke Glinka is booking 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, while junior Carter Paul has notched 2.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 swipes.
Sophomore Luis Lopez-Pinuelas has added two points and 1.1 rebounds, senior Samuel Sorenson has posted 1.6 points and 1.5 boards and senior Parker Steele has tallied 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal — senior Lucas Durfee chipping in 1.5 points.
The roster is rounded off with 1.3 points and 1.3 boards from junior Daniel Lords.
Through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, Elko has posted a pair of double-digit scorers — senior Chris Amaya averaging 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and junior Preston Chamberlin turning in 10.7 points, 5.3 boards, 1.9 swipes and a dime per contest.
Junior point guard Luis Rodriguez nears double figures at 9.6 points, a team-high three takeaways, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Senior Jared Tinkorang has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and an assist — junior Josiah Tinkorang notching 6.9 points, a team-best 5.6 boards and 1.4 dimes.
Senior Miguel Abarca has booked 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and a dime per outing — senior Anthony Atkins tallying 2.6 points and a rebound.
In three games, junior Braylin Baggett scored two points per contest.
Elko’s lone sophomore — Jaxon Morrell — has averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 boards.
Senior guard Cai Alvarado is averaging 1.7 points, 3.3 boards, a pair of steals and a team-high 1.9 assists.
Junior Peyton Aranguena has put in 1.4 points and a rebounds per game, junior Dayton McKnight scoring nearly one point per contest and junior Bernard Fesenmaier yanking down a board per outing.
Game Time
The Indians (8-7 overall, 2-1 in league) will look to separate themselves from Fallon (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko's game against Lowry that was slated for Saturday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.