 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko boys hope to bounce back from sting

  • 0
Anthony Atkins

Elko's Anthony Atkins (12) pushes the ball down the floor after making a steal against Spring Creek on Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek. 

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — When the Elko boys basketball team steps on the floor, it will try to erase the sting from a lopsided loss its last time out.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Indians (8-7 overall, 2-1 in league) will host Fallon (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) — Elko reeling from a 58-26 road loss to Division 5A program Bishop Manogue.

In the Saturday contest, Elko never reached double figures in any quarter — posting eight in the first, third and fourth and only two in the second.

At the half, the Indians trailed 27-10 — the Miners running off a 20-8 streak in the third and 11-8 down the stretch.

As for the Greenwave, they are led by senior Shawn Alexander — who averages 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 assists.

Junior Brady Alves also scores in double figures at 11.7 points, a team-high 4.1 takeaways, a roster-best 3.2 dimes and 3.6 boards.

People are also reading…

As a sophomore, Braden Sorenson is pouring in 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 dimes.

Fellow sophomore Trevor Hyde has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 steals.

Junior Baylor Sandberg has posted four points, a roster-high 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 takeaways.

Junior Luke Glinka is booking 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, while junior Carter Paul has notched 2.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 swipes.

Sophomore Luis Lopez-Pinuelas has added two points and 1.1 rebounds, senior Samuel Sorenson has posted 1.6 points and 1.5 boards and senior Parker Steele has tallied 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal — senior Lucas Durfee chipping in 1.5 points.

The roster is rounded off with 1.3 points and 1.3 boards from junior Daniel Lords.

Through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, Elko has posted a pair of double-digit scorers — senior Chris Amaya averaging 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and junior Preston Chamberlin turning in 10.7 points, 5.3 boards, 1.9 swipes and a dime per contest.

Junior point guard Luis Rodriguez nears double figures at 9.6 points, a team-high three takeaways, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Senior Jared Tinkorang has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and an assist — junior Josiah Tinkorang notching 6.9 points, a team-best 5.6 boards and 1.4 dimes.

Senior Miguel Abarca has booked 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and a dime per outing — senior Anthony Atkins tallying 2.6 points and a rebound.

In three games, junior Braylin Baggett scored two points per contest.

Elko’s lone sophomore — Jaxon Morrell — has averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 boards.

Senior guard Cai Alvarado is averaging 1.7 points, 3.3 boards, a pair of steals and a team-high 1.9 assists.

Junior Peyton Aranguena has put in 1.4 points and a rebounds per game, junior Dayton McKnight scoring nearly one point per contest and junior Bernard Fesenmaier yanking down a board per outing.

Game Time

The Indians (8-7 overall, 2-1 in league) will look to separate themselves from Fallon (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko's game against Lowry that was slated for Saturday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians look to end skid in league opener

Indians look to end skid in league opener

The Indians (6-5) will look to end a four-game skid in their league opener against Dayton (1-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, finishing the weekend home stand in a crucial contest versus Fernley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Indians go 0-4 at Winter Holiday Tourney

Indians go 0-4 at Winter Holiday Tourney

In its first contest, the Indians were absolutely blasted by Roy in a 64-27 blowout on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Indians then dropped a 46-37 ballgame to Judge Memorial (Salt Lake City).

Elko gave its best effort Thursday in a 41-34 loss to Kearns but followed with a 64-26 blowout loss to Riverton.

Indians walk through Vikings, Colts

Indians walk through Vikings, Colts

On Friday, the Indians cruised past South Tahoe with ease by a score of 55-29. Elko capped a perfect weekend with another lopsided victory Saturday, breezing past Wooster by 23 points in a 59-26 ballgame.

Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Game Time

The Indians (4-1) will open their East-West crossover series against the winless Vikings (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Elko will close the road trip versus Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

The Indians (2-1) will look to rebound from a rare loss in their preseason tournament against Hug (1-2) in the 3A North opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots culminated in a 56-29 loss for the Indians.

Indians defend title with new-look squad

Indians defend title with new-look squad

The Indians will step on the court and open their title defense in the season opener against Hunter — a Division 6A team from Utah — during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News