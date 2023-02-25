RENO — At the beginning of the season, the Elko boys basketball team had a lot of question marks and holes to fill after graduating every starter from the 2022 state championship squad.

With a new-look bunch, the Indians were the 3A North champions and came up one win short of defending their 3A state title — improving throughout the season and riding the train to the end of the line.

Elko reached the finish line but did not cross first, falling seven points short in an attempt to repeat.

On Saturday, the Indians were beaten in the Division 3A state final by Somerset Academy Losee in a 59-52 ballgame at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

The contest ultimately boiled down to the Losee shooting extremely well; sinking eight 3s and going 7-for-14 from the free throw line — Elko hitting five 3s and going just 5-for-14 at the charity stripe.

The Lions took a 3-0 lead on a trey from the right corner by sophomore Antwan Jones, the Indians following with a deuce on the block by senior Jared Tinkorang on an assist by senior Cai Alvarado.

Losee went up 5-2 on a runner by Jones, but Elko pulled to within one on a pump-fake finish by junior Preston Chamberlin.

With a three by junior KeSean White and a trey from senior Daezhon Meno, the Lions jumped to an 11-4 advantage.

But, Elko posted four straight on an old-fashioned three with a jumper and a free throw after the foul by Chamberlin and a free throw from Tinkorang.

White sank two freebies for Losee, but the Indians made a 7-0 run — senior Chris Amaya making a full-length take to the bucket for a layup, Alvarado scoring on a floater down the middle and then making a steal underneath Elko’s own hoop for a three by Amaya.

With 1:40 remaining in the first, Elko led 15-13.

But, the Lions scored the final points of the first quarter — a three by sophomore Roderick Johnson giving Losee a 16-15 advantage.

Opening the second, junior Jordan Finley splashed a triple for Losee.

But, Elko pulled to within two on a pull-up jumper by senior Luis Rodriguez.

The Indians tied the game on a weak-side put-back by Tinkorang and took a 21-19 lead with a deuce by Chamberlin on a steal and dish by Alvarado.

Losee regained a 22-21 lead on an And-1 plus the free throw by freshman Kieran Daniel, but Alvarado pushed Elko to the high side with a strong take to the cup.

With 3:12 on the clock, the Indians grabbed a 24-22 lead with a free throw from Tinkorang.

However, the game was tied on the next possession — Johnson hopping through traffic for a bank on the left side of the key.

The Lions made a steal and turned the takeaway into point on a drive down the right edge by Johnson, but Rodriguez gridlocked the score at 26-all with a contested bank on the right side.

Losee once again hit a three for the final points of the period, Jones drilling a triple — the Lions’ sixth of the half — from the left wing.

At the break, the Indians trailed 29-26.

The Lions began the third quarter with some momentum, gaining an easy deuce at the rim by Jones and an elbow jumper by junior Malachi Richardson.

Off the bench, sophomore ZJ Benitez sparked the Indians with a banked three.

But, Richardson scored on a lob over a fronting defense for Losee — Jones also scoring through a foul for a 37-29 lead.

Tinkorang tipped in a miss for Elko, but Richardson scored his seventh point of the period with a triple — the seventh for the Lions.

Benitez dropped a floater down the middle, but Johnson stuck Losee’s eighth trey and opened a 10-point advantage.

But, Alvarado railed a corner three in front of the Indians’ bench — Amaya nailing a corner three from the opposite side and cutting the deficit to four at 43-39.

The margin shrunk to three with a free throw by Chamberlin after being fouled on the offensive glass.

However, the Lions once again notched the last bucket of the frame — Daniel beating the buzzer with a midrange jumper.

Going to the fourth, the Indians trailed 45-40.

Benitez set up Tinkorang for a deuce, but Jones made a put-back for Losee and scored after an Elko turnover for a 49-42 lead.

The Lions went up nine with a follow from his own miss by junior Christin Haylock.

Tinkorang made one free throw, scored with a bank off the window from the middle of the paint and finished in transition after Amaya poked a ball loose — scoring five straight and slicing the Losee lead to four at 51-47.

But, the Indians were forced to foul — Daniel draining both shots.

Chamberlin scored through a foul but missed the free throw, and Haylock made one foul shot on the other side with 44.2 ticks on the clock.

Chamberlin drained a pull-up triple, but Finley out the Lions up by five with a free throw.

In the closing seconds, Johnson stuck two shots at the stripe — capping Losee’s 59-52 victory for the 3A state championship.

Jones scored a game-high 16 points and hit two 3s for Losee, joined in double digits with 12 points and two treys from Johnson.

For Elko, Tinkorang finished with a team-high 15 points — Chamberlin also reaching double figures with 13.

Amaya neared double digits with eight points and hammered two 3s, and Alvarado closed with seven points.

For the Lions, Daniel and Richardson each tallied seven points — Meno and White posting five apiece.

The Losee offense was rounded out with four points from Finley and three for Haylock.

Elko’s scoring was capped with five points by Benitez and four from Rodriguez.