 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

  • 0
Chris Amaya

Elko's Chris Amaya banks in two of his eight fourth-quarter points against North Valleys on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Centennial Gymnasium. Amaya finished with 15 points, and the Indians outscored the Panthers 18-6 in the fourth quarter for a 61-44 victory.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — In its second 3A North contest, the Elko boys basketball team was challenged but passed the test.

On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.

North Valleys led by a slim tally of 11-10 after the first quarter, but Elko took the halftime advantage with a 17-12 run in the second period.

In the third quarter, the Indians built a lead but saw the Panthers come back — Elko outscoring North Valleys 16-15.

Going to the fourth, Elko was on top by five with the score at 43-38.

In the final frame, the Indians locked in defensively — forcing turnovers and tough looks — and the Panthers missed shots.

People are also reading…

Elko ran away with the ballgame with an 18-6 streak for a 61-44 victory.

Senior Luiz Rodriguez scored a team-high 17 points and knocked down a game-high five 3s, senior Chris Amaya scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and senior Jared Tinkorang also reached double digits with 12 points.

Junior Preston Chamberlin put in six points on three-consecutive and crucial buckets in the third quarter, junior Josiah Tinkorang added five points and the offense was closed out with two points apiece from senior Anthony Atkins, junior Peyton Aranguena and senior Cai Alvarado.

Up Next

The Indians (4-1 overall) will make their first road trip of the season, facing the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California, and taking on Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

The Indians (2-1) will look to rebound from a rare loss in their preseason tournament against Hug (1-2) in the 3A North opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots culminated in a 56-29 loss for the Indians.

Indians defend title with new-look squad

Indians defend title with new-look squad

The Indians will step on the court and open their title defense in the season opener against Hunter — a Division 6A team from Utah — during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News