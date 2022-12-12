Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

ELKO — In its second 3A North contest, the Elko boys basketball team was challenged but passed the test.

On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.

North Valleys led by a slim tally of 11-10 after the first quarter, but Elko took the halftime advantage with a 17-12 run in the second period.

In the third quarter, the Indians built a lead but saw the Panthers come back — Elko outscoring North Valleys 16-15.

Going to the fourth, Elko was on top by five with the score at 43-38.

In the final frame, the Indians locked in defensively — forcing turnovers and tough looks — and the Panthers missed shots.

Elko ran away with the ballgame with an 18-6 streak for a 61-44 victory.

Senior Luiz Rodriguez scored a team-high 17 points and knocked down a game-high five 3s, senior Chris Amaya scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and senior Jared Tinkorang also reached double digits with 12 points.

Junior Preston Chamberlin put in six points on three-consecutive and crucial buckets in the third quarter, junior Josiah Tinkorang added five points and the offense was closed out with two points apiece from senior Anthony Atkins, junior Peyton Aranguena and senior Cai Alvarado.

Up Next

The Indians (4-1 overall) will make their first road trip of the season, facing the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California, and taking on Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.