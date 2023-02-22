RENO – Following an impressive 65-30 victory in the Division 3A North regional championship, the Elko boys basketball team will likely need another inspiring performance in the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships.

At 5:20 p.m. Friday, the North No. 1 Indians (19-8 overall, 11-2 against 3A North) will tip off against South No. 2 SLAM Academy (28-3 overall) at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

The Bulls are ranked the No. 2 3A team in the state — according to MaxPreps — the Indians ranked fourth behind No. 3 Fernley, SLAM and No. 1 Somerset Academy Losee.

Elko whipped the Vaqueros by 35 in the regional championship for its first victory over Fernley in three times this season, while the Bulls are coming off a 65-46 loss to Somerset Academy Losee in the 3A South regional title game.

SLAM is led by 6-foot-8 junior Noah Tomlin, who averages team highs of 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds — adding two steals and 1.9 assists.

Senior Eddie Lozano has notched 13.5 points, 3.1 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.9 takeaways.

Junior Andre Cade gives the Bulls their third double-digit scorer at 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, a team-high 2.8 assists and a roster-best 2.6 steals.

Junior Lincoln Paulson has posted 7.5 points, 3.1 boards, 2.8 dimes and 2.1 swipes.

Senior Micah Foreman has turned in 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 dimes — senior Daniel Nevil adding 6.3 points, 1.6 takeaways, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Senior Donnell Colbert has booked 4.3 points, 1.8 steals and 1.3 dimes.

Senior Oscar Valenciano averages 2.8 points, sophomore Kali Clemons tallies 2.3 points and senior Alec Rosas notched two points through two contests.

Senior Philip Johnson adds 1.9 points, and junior Barron Bracken scores 1.7 points, grabs 1.9 rebounds and make 1.1 steals.

As a sophomore, Khalil Johnson has collected two boards and scored one point per outing.

Through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, Elko has posted a pair of double-digit scorers — senior Chris Amaya averaging 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and junior Preston Chamberlin turning in 10.7 points, 5.3 boards, 1.9 swipes and a dime per contest.

Junior point guard Luis Rodriguez nears double figures at 9.6 points, a team-high three takeaways, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Senior Jared Tinkorang has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and an assist — junior Josiah Tinkorang notching 6.9 points, a team-best 5.6 boards and 1.4 dimes.

Senior Miguel Abarca has booked 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and a dime per outing — senior Anthony Atkins tallying 2.6 points and a rebound.

In three games, junior Braylin Baggett scored two points per contest.

Elko’s lone sophomore — Jaxon Morrell — has averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 boards.

Senior guard Cai Alvarado is averaging 1.7 points, 3.3 boards, a pair of steals and a team-high 1.9 assists.

Junior Peyton Aranguena has put in 1.4 points and a rebounds per game, junior Dayton McKnight scoring nearly one point per contest and junior Bernard Fesenmaier yanking down a board per outing.

