Elko looks for rebound against Hug

ELKO — Following a 56-29 loss to Reno in the finale of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Elko boys basketball team will look for a rebound performance in its 3A North opener.

The Indians (2-1) will host Hug (1-2) in a West-East crossover contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Hawks have already faced a pair of 3A North opponents, falling 64-49 in the season opener against Fernley but bouncing back with a narrow 46-39 victory over Dayton.

In a matchup against 2A North program Incline, the Hawks were thoroughly whipped by a tally of 76-24.

As for stats, Elko junior Preston Chamberlin leads the team with 12.7 points per game, adding 6.7 rebounds and two steals.

Senior guard Chris Amaya is also scoring in double digits at 10.7 points with 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 swipes.

Junior Luiz Rodriguez gives the Indians their third double-digit scorer at 10 points, a team-best three steals, two boards and 1.3 assists per ballgame.

Junior Josiah Tinkorang has averaged 7.7 points, a roster-high seven rebounds and 1.7 dimes.

Senior Jared Tinkorang is averaging 7.3 points and five boards.

In one contest, junior Braylon Baggett knocked down a three.

Senior Miguel Abarca — through three games — has notched three points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist per outing.

Junior Peyton Aranguena has averaged 2.5 points and a board — senior Anthony Atkins posting 2.3 points and a rebound.

Senior Cai Alvarado has booked two points, 3.7 rebounds, a team-high two assists and 2.7 steals per contest.

Sophomore Jaxon Morrell has averaged 2.3 rebounds and nearly one point per game.

Game Time

