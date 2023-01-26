Elko tries for repeat versus Dust Devils

ELKO — After a fairly even first quarter in the league opener on Jan. 6, the Elko boys basketball team finished the game on a 57-8 run during a 74-20 home win over Dayton.

After a contested battle in the first quarter, Elko outscoring Dayton 17-12 — the Indians asserted themselves with an 18-3 flurry in the second for a 35-15 lead at the half.

The trend continued in the third with a 22-2 beating handed down by the Indians, who closed the show with a 17-3 advantage in the fourth — finishing the game on a 57-8 streak — capping a 74-20 victory.

In total, 12 players scored for Elko — which was led by 14 points by junior Preston Chamberlin.

He was part of a trio of players in double digits for the Indians, joined by 12 points from senior Chris Amaya and 10 points for senior Jared Tinkorang.

Senior Luis Rodriguez — who hit two 3s — and sophomore Jaxon Morrell neared double figures with eight points apiece and junior Francisco Rodriguez scored a season-high seven points.

Junior Dayton McKnight, senior Anthony Atkins and junior Peyton Aranguena added a three each.

Elko’s offense was capped with two points apiece from senior Miguel Abarca, junior Braylon Baggett and junior Bernard Fesenmaier.

For Dayton, junior Tristan Dums scored a team-high six points — adding two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Freshman Talon Brown and senior Jacob Moore finished with five points apiece; Brown tying for the team high with three rebounds and dishing an assist — Moore posting a roster-best three steals and a board.

Junior Aidan Kranjcec tallied three points and a takeaway, and the offense for the Dust Devils was capped with a free throw for sophomore Ivor Evans — who shared the team lead with three rebounds and a swat.

Without scoring, senior Chris Thompson pulled down three boards, senior Jupiter Bowles snagged two and junior Dylan Spangler collected one.

Junior Lyrik Council posted a steal and a stuff.

Game Time

The Indians (10-7 overall, 4-1 in league) will open the second half of the 3A North-East slate against the Dust Devils (1-11 overall, 0-5 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and then face a major test in a rematch of a 66-63 home loss against the Vaqueros (17-4 overall, 5-0 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fernley.