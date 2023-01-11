Fernley beats Elko late, 63-66 — Indians roll over Dayton by 54 points

ELKO — On Friday, the Elko boys basketball team opened its home stand with a commanding victory — whipping Dayton by 54 points — the Indians settling for a split with a back-and-forth loss to Fernley on some late free throws.

Versus Dayton

After a contested battle in the first quarter, Elko outscoring Dayton 17-12 — the Indians asserted themselves with an 18-3 flurry in the second for a 35-15 lead at the half.

The trend continued in the third with a 22-2 beating handed down by the Indians, who closed the show with a 17-3 advantage in the fourth — finishing the game on a 57-8 streak — capping a 74-20 victory.

In total, 12 players scored for Elko — which was led by 14 points by junior Preston Chamberlin.

He was part of a trio of players in double digits for the Indians, joined by 12 points from senior Chris Amaya and 10 points for senior Jared Tinkorang.

Senior Luis Rodriguez — who hit two 3s — and sophomore Jaxon Morrell neared double figures with eight points apiece and junior Francisco Rodriguez scored a season-high seven points.

Junior Dayton McKnight, senior Anthony Atkins and junior Peyton Aranguena added a three each.

Elko’s offense was capped with two points apiece from senior Miguel Abarca, junior Braylon Baggett and junior Bernard Fesenmaier.

Versus Fernley

The Indians were unable to produce a clean weekend Saturday, falling to Fernley by a score of 66-63 in what served as a game of three tales — the Vaqueros building a 13-point first-half lead with red-hot shooting from the outside, Elko making a comeback and taking an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter but Fernley closing the game on a 17-6 run.

In the early going, Tinkorang put Elko on top with a deuce from Amaya — Fernley evening the score on a pair of free throws by senior Jett Caudle.

A bank by Chamberlin was followed by a tip-in from Tinkorang for a 6-2 lead, but the Vaqueros pulled to within one on a three by junior Johnnie Williams.

Two free throws by Chamberlin were followed with a game-tying triple by freshman Bryce Dunagan Stephens.

Amaya responded with a three of his own, but Caudle answered in kind for an 11-11 tie.

Luis Rodriguez scored on a steal by senior Cai Alvarado, but Dunagan Stephens nailed his second trey and put the Vaqueros up one at 14-13.

Elko took a 15-14 lead into the second quarter on an And-1 put-back by Chamberlin.

But, the Vaqueros went to the front early in the second period on a baseline drive by Dunagan Stephens — Fernley’s ball movement making the Indians chase.

Senior Caden Cross hit a free throw for a 17-15 Fernley lead, and Dunagan Stephens booked a deuce on an up fake.

Amaya stopped a 5-0 run with a free throw, but the Vaqueros scored on a deuce across the key for junior Anthony Winters.

Tinkorang hit the offensive glass for a finish, but Dunagan Stephens stuck another three in return — Tinkorang making a strong take to the hoop on the other end.

Another trey by Dunagan Stephens — his fourth of the half — was followed by Fernley’s seventh triple off the hands of junior Garrett Harjo for a 30-20 lead.

The advantage grew to 12 on a layup by Williams on a dish from freshman Sheldon Jacobson, capping an 8-0 streak.

Tinkorang dropped a runner for the Indians, but Dunagan Stephens hammered his fifth three for a 35-22 lead.

Elko finished the half on a 4-0 burst with a pair of free throws by Alvarado and a layup by Abarca on a feed from Morrell.

At the break, Elko trailed by nine at 35-26.

Caudle opened the third with another triple for a 12-point cushion, but the Indians began their comeback bid with a pair of freebies from Chamberlin.

Tinkorang scored on a dish by Alvarado, once again finishing with deep positioning on a post-entry pass from Amaya.

Luis Rodriguez capped an 8-0 run with a layup on an Alvarado steal, Cross going 1-for-2 at the line for Fernley.

Chamberlin converted an And-1 with an assist from Tinkorang and scored on the left block after grabbing his own miss from the stripe.

Caudle put the Vaqueros up three on a timely deuce, but Chamberlin posted a put-back and knifed the deficit back to one.

Cross scored on a dime from Winters, but a big three by Luis Rodriguez knotted the score at 43-all.

Harjo went 1-for-2 at the line, and Amaya gave the Indians their first lead since 15-14 with a triple at the 1:30 mark of the third.

From another takeaway by Alvarado, the Indians took a 48-44 advantage into the fourth on a layup by junior Josiah Tinkorang.

Jared Tinkorang scored on a pass from Amaya, matched with a pair of free throws by Amaya.

Alvarado added one free throw for Elko, and Luis Rodriguez dropped a runner after a pump fake.

Caudle finished against late rotation for the Vaqueros and followed with a free throw, matched with a freebie by Chamberlin.

Elko extended to its biggest lead of the game on Amaya’s third three — making the score 57-49 — but Caudle completed an old-fashioned three on the other side.

Luis Rodriguez went 1-for-2 at the line, and Caudle scored five straight points quickly — sticking a pullup trey on the left wing, turning a takeaway into a layup and slicing the gap to one at 58-57.

Chamberlin hit a free throw, but Fernley regained the lead on Dunagan Stephens’ sixth three from the left corner for his 20th, 21st and 22nd points.

The Vaqueros went up 62-59 on a runner by Caudle, but Chamberlin made a steal and scored on his own miss.

With 18 seconds on the clock, he was fouled and sank both shots — giving the Indians a 63-62 lead.

Caudle was bailed out with a wild drive and block — drawing a foul — hitting two free throws with 11 seconds remaining for a 64-63 lead.

Elko’s final possession resulted in a miss, Fernley grabbed the rebound and was fouled with less than a second remaining — Caudle’s free throws giving him 27 points and a 66-63 victory.

Chamberlin finished with a team-high 20 points for the Indians, Jared Tinkorang scored a career-high 16 points and Amaya hit three 3s and added 10 points — Rodriguez giving Elko four double-digit scorers with 10 of his own.

The offense was capped with three points for Alvarado and two apiece from Abarca and Josiah Tinkorang.