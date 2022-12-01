Huskies gash Spartans in 2nd half

ELKO — In its first game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Spring Creek boys basketball team competed with Reno for a half but did not match the Huskies’ physicality or ball security.

After trailing by 10 10 at the break, the Spartans were run out of the gym in the second half — Reno closing the game on a 42-11 run for a 73-32 victory.

The Spartans scored the first time down the floor on a nice take through traffic by sophomore Tayden Francis, but the Huskies took the lead on a three from the right side by junior Noah Hackbusch.

Spring Creek went back to the front on a triple from the left corner by sophomore Darren Bylund.

The game was tied on a drive down the left side by Reno junior Harvey Smerdon, answered with a sweet reverse on the baseline by Spring Creek senior Klayten Piippo.

Reno once again pulled even on a strong drive and lefty layup by Smerdon.

Hackbusch hung in the air, absorbed a bump and finished through a foul — adding the free throw for a three-point play — and Bylund was fouled, knocking down both free throws.

As the quarter progressed, the Spartans struggled against Reno’s ball pressure, active hands and tips — both on passes and shots.

Sophomore Mack Edwards swept across the lane for a finish at the tin, junior Aidan Casey scored easily on the block and junior Caleb Oster capped a 6-0 streak with a spin and hook in the lane.

Spring Creek ended the run with a strong drive down the right side of the paint and bank off the window by junior Jon Crawford-Wadley.

The period ended with a rainbow runner on the left baseline by Edwards.

After the first, Reno led by seven with the score at 18-11.

Opening the second, Piippo scored in transition on an outlet pass by Francis.

Spring Creek held the Huskies scoreless for more than two minutes, but a turnover led to points as Smerdon made a steal and was fouled — hitting two freebies at the 5:46 mark.

The Huskies went up nine on a swipe and a finish by senior Gage Krakora, but the Spartans brought the deficit back to seven with a drive and kick by senior Maddox Moye — junior Jaron Johnson laying up a shot on the left edge.

Smerdon was fouled and made one free throw, but the Spartans gave up an offensive board on the second shot — leading to a midrange jumper by junior Kipper Warmbrodt.

The Huskies took a 28-15 lead on a three from the left wing by senior Griffin Macdonald, but Bylund buried a three from the same spot on the other from a dish by Crawford-Wadley.

Bylund showed some shooter’s touch and got a friendly bounce on a straightaway trey — his third — giving him 11 points and making the score 28-21.

Krakora went baseline for a score, and Warmbrodt made a 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe.

The Huskies took a 10-point, 31-21 lead into the locker room.

Reno extended a possession with an offensive rebound after two missed free throws, leading to a reverse for Macdonald.

Piippo stuck a three for Spring Creek, but Smerdon finished on a double-clutch scoop and Hackbusch stuck his second three of the game — junior Tucker Johnson scoring on a save by Reno under its own basket.

The Huskies forced a timeout with 5:45 remaining on the clock after senior Casey McMahon scored on a pocket pass on the right block from a screen-roll.

From the reset, Hackbusch’s third triple opened a 17-point advantage.

Spring Creek took another timeout after giving up an easy deuce to McMahon, the score at 45-26 with 4:11 on the clock.

Bylund jerked down and offensive board and scored in the middle.

The Huskies closed the frame on a 12-0 flurry, forcing a multitude of turnovers.

Senior Michael Anderson scored on the right block, Oster added a deuce in the middle, senior Drew Dutton made a steal and finished on the left side, Smerdon tacked on two, Oster scored once again and Warmbrodt ended the period with a steal and layup.

Reno outscored the Spartans 26-7 in the third quarter and took a 57-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Oster canned a triple to start the final frame, freshman Bodee Lyman added another — enforcing the running clock — and took another steal to the rack for a 65-28 lead.

Moye was fouled on a drive and made both free throws for the Spartans, but Casey railed a three from the left wing on the other side.

Junior Caleb Culp made a nice ball fake and split defenders for a kiss off the glass for Spring Creek, but Casey knifed the land and finished with his left hand for the Huskies.

The final bucket was a three from the right corner by junior Jackson Higgins, punctuating a 73-32 victory and a 42-11 run in the second half.

Reno had 12 players score in the contest, led by 12 points from Hackbusch — who hit three 3s — and 11 points for Smerdon.

Bylund scored a game-high 13 points for Spring Creek, burying three treys.

Casey and Oster each neared double digits with nine points apiece for the Huskies, Piippo finishing with seven points for the Spartans.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped with two points each for Moye, Crawford-Wadley, Culp, Francis, Jaron Johnson and Tucker Johnson.

Reno’s scoring was rounded out with five points apiece for Macdonald, Lyman and Warmbrodt, four from Krakora and McMahon, three by Higgins and two from Dutton.

Up Next

The Spartans (1-1) will play their second game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Hunter at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.