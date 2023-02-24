Related to this story

Elko hopes to slam Bulls

Elko hopes to slam Bulls

The North No. 1 Indians (19-8 overall) and the South No. 2 Bulls (28-3 overall) will tip off in the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada …

Indians rip Vaqueros

Indians rip Vaqueros

After a 60-32 road loss on Jan. 28, in Fernley, the Indians returned the favor with a 65-30 drubbing in the regional final — outscoring the Va…

Indians survive over Bucks

Indians survive over Bucks

Josiah Tinkorang tipped the ball to himself and banked home the biggest bucket of the ballgame for a 54-50 advantage with 13 seconds remaining.

Indians beat Fallon by 20

Indians beat Fallon by 20

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team rode a 35-17 advantage in the second and third quarters for a 76-56 victory over Fallon on Friday night.

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

The Indians (2-1) will look to rebound from a rare loss in their preseason tournament against Hug (1-2) in the 3A North opener at 7:30 p.m. Fr…

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots c…

