RENO — All Elko, all the time — the defending state champion is back into the 3A state final.

In the Division 3A semifinal round, the Indians rolled early and often — opening the game on a 14-0 run and finishing it on a 36-17 streak — bashing the SLAM Academy Bulls 62-35 on Friday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The Indians scored the first bucket on theirs second possession, junior Preston Chamberlin spinning for a deuce in the middle.

Elko went up 4-0 on a pair of free throws by senior Jared Tinkorang, who then added a layup on a pass from junior Josiah Tinkorang and followed with a spin and bank on the right block for an 8-0 advantage.

Defensively, the Indians played with discipline — contesting shots without fouling, drawing charges and forcing turnovers.

The Bulls also missed a number of good looks.

Jared Tinkorang came to play, following in a miss for a double-digit lead.

Chamberlin used a Euro step to free himself for a layup in the heart of the lane, and Jared Tinkorang reached double figures with a pump-fake finish on the left block.

At the end of the first, Elko led 14-0.

SLAM reached the scoreboard early in the second on a tip-in by junior Noah Tomlin, but he was called for his third personal foul on other end.

After a three-minute scoreless drought to start the quarter, the Indians gained a three by senior Chris Amaya on a dish from Chamberlin.

The Bulls earned two free throws by senior Daniel Nevil, but Elko answered with a three by senior Cai Alvarado that rattled out and back in.

Nevil drilled a trey from the right wing for SLAM, but Rodriguez dropped a baseline runner on a pass by Josiah Tinkorang.

Nevil hammered another three and shot the Bulls to within 22-10, and the Indians missed the front end of a single bonus on two trips.

With an offensive rebound, Jared Tinkorang’s put-back opened a 24-10 lead.

But, the Indians fouled with 8.4 ticks on the clock — senior Micah Foreman making one free throw.

With four seconds remaining, Elko was hacked along the sideline but missed the one-and-one.

At the break, the Indians led by 13 with the score at 24-11.

Opening the third, Chamberlin notched a deuce for the Indians.

SLAM went on a 7-0 run; junior Lincoln Paulson and freshman Alaijah Young each hitting two free throws and Nevil sticking his third three.

But, Elko gained a layup by Jared Tinkorang on a dish from Alvarado and Amaya buried two free throws on a technical foul by the Bulls.

From a turnover, senior Eddie Lazano rolled to the rim for SLAM — matched with a spin and bank by Chamberlin.

Tomlin scored on an inbound lob over a fronting defense for the Bulls, Jared Tinkorang scoring quickly as the Indians broke the press.

With an offensive board, Tomlin posted a put-back.

Amaya pushed Elko’s lead back to 10 at 34-24 with a three from the left wing, and Rodriguez scored on a long outlet over pressure by Alvarado.

A bank by Chamberlin from the high post capped a 7-0 streak, stopped with a deuce for Tomlin.

But, Chamberlin closed the third with a take down the left side — giving the Indians a 43-26 lead as the game went to the fourth.

Amaya opened the final frame with his third three, Tomlin scoring on the right block with a jump hook for the Bulls.

Jared Tinkorang followed with a two at the tin, then set up Amaya with for a bunny with a pass from midcourt.

Chamberlin dropped two free throws then nailed a three, Nevil responding with his fourth bomb.

Josiah Tinkorang spin for a gimme in the paint, Foreman scoring on a cut down the lane for SLAM.

Amaya pushed the margin to nearly double at 610-31 with his fourth three.

Junior Oscar Valenciano made one free throw for the Bulls, but Elko senior Anthony Atkins dropped a baseline runner.

The final point was added by SLAM freshman Pablo Cruz, but the Indians owned the night — advancing to the 3A state championship with a commanding 62-35 victory.

Jared Tinkorang led all scorers with 18 points, leading a trio of Elko players in double digits — Chamberlin following with 17 and Amaya following with 16.

For the Bulls, Nevil scored a team-high 14 points — Tomlin also reaching double figures with 10.

SLAM’s scoring was capped with thee points from Foreman, two apiece for Paulson, Lazano and Young and a free throw by Valenciano and Cruz.

Elko’s offense was rounded out with four points from Rodriguez, a three for Alvarado and two points each from Atkins and Josiah Tinkorang.

Up Next

The North No. 1 Indians will face South No. 1 Somerset Academy Losee in the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships final at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

The Lions advanced to the championship with a buzzer three over North No. 1 Fernley in the final game Friday night for a 50-49 victory.

The title game is a rematch of the 2022 state semifinal, which Elko won 53-28.