Indians beat Fallon by 20

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team rode a 35-17 advantage in the second and third quarters for a 76-56 victory over Fallon on Friday night.

Fallon scored first on a steal, junior Baylor Sandberg rolling to the rim.

Elko tied the game on a deuce across the key by senior Jared Tinkorang on a dish from junior Preston Chamberlin and took the lead on a three from the left wing by junior Luis Rodriguez.

But, the Wave tied the game on a three in return by sophomore Braden Sorenson.

The Indians regained the high side on a bank by Chamberlin, but senior Shawn Alexander finished a reverse on other end.

Chamberlin buried a fall-away jumper, and Tinkorang opened an 11-7 lead with a finish through traffic in the middle.

Sandberg brought Fallon to within one on an old-fashioned three through a foul on the offensive glass, but Tinkorang made a free throw — senior Cai Alvarado pushing Elko’s lead to four as he picked the pocket of his man and scored with a layup on the one-man break.

Alexander made a free throw, but Rodriguez drilled a cold-blooded pull-up trey for his second shot from deep.

Sophomore Trevor Hyde scored with great position in the middle, but Rodriguez railed his third trey for a 20-13 lead.

Junior Brady Alves brought the Fallon faithful to a thunderous roar at the buzzer, cashing a bomb from near midcourt — pulling the Wave to within four at 20-16.

Elko junior Josiah Tinkorang crashed the boards for a put-back, and Rodriguez made a layup after a steal and assist from Alvarado.

The Indians went up 10 on a deuce through a foul for Chamberlin, but Fallon scored its first points of the frame on a take down right edge by Alexander.

Chamberlin connected from midrange, but Alves tight-ropes the baseline with a nifty finish.

Elko went up 30-20 with a strong finish through a foul in transition by Jared Tinkorang, but Sandberg scored from an inbound set in the heart of the lane.

Senior Anthony Atkins cashed a corner three on an assist from Chamberlin, who reached double digits on a steal and a pump fake on the right block.

The Indians grabbed a 15-point cushion on a deuce by senior Miguel Abarca on a feed from Atkins, but Alves was fouled and drained both shots at the charity stripe.

Elko outscored Fallon 19-8 in the second quarter with a tip-in just before the buzzer by Chamberlin, opening a 39-24 advantage at the break.

Senior Chris Amaya opened the third with a deuce for the Indians, and Jared Tinkorang scored on an inbound pass from Alvarado — Tinkorang then going the length of the court for an An-1 through a foul off the glass plus the free throw.

Tinkorang put in his seventh point of the third on a pretty lob from Alvarado for a double-up lead of 48-24.

Elko’s 9-0 run ended with a three by Fallon junior Carter Paul, but Atkins dropped a runner on a dish from Alvarado.

Sophomore Jaxon Morrell nailed a three in front of the Indians’ bench on a kick from Josiah Tinkorang for a 53-27 advantage, Hyde making one free throw for the Greenwave.

Sorenson hit his second three for Fallon, but Abarca scored in the lane from an inbound pass by Morrell — the frame ending with a pair of shots at the line for Sorenson.

Going to the fourth, the Indians led by 22 with the score at 55-33 — Elko outscoring Fallon 16-9 in the third.

Alvarado was fouled and stuck one free throw, but Paul knocked down his second three for the Wave.

Amaya received a pass on the weak side with a reversal from Chamberlin and scored off the window through a foul, but Alves splashed a pull-up trey on the other end — pulling Fallon to within 19 at 58-39.

Alves made a steal and scored on the break, finishing another layup after a takeaway and dish by Paul — cutting the margin to 15.

Alvarado went to line and made both shots, and he grabbed a rebound and scored on the right block — Amaya drilling a corner three for a 22-point lead.

But, Alves railed his third trey and brought the deficit back to 19 with 2:56 remaining.

Pressing, the Wave forced a turnover — Paul sticking a turnaround in the paint.

Junior Bernard Fesenmaier made one of two free throws and drilled a three from the left wing after crossing over a defender, but Sorenson reached double digits with a pair of free throws.

A foul fest continued, Sorenson sinking one of two at the line.

Following an Elko turnover, Hyde scored on a dish by Alves — pulling Fallon to within 16 at 69-53.

Alvarado made a free throw for the Indians, sticking another freebie on another trip to the stripe.

Sorenson drained a three with 44.1 on the clock and made the score 71-56, but Amaya grabbed a loose ball in the paint and scored for Elko.

Morrell smoked his second three for the Indians and capped a 20-point, 76-56 victory.

In defeat, Alves scored a game-high 17 points and hit three 3s — Sorenson cashing three treys as well and also reaching double figures with 14 points.

Jared Tinkorang led a trio of Elko players in double digits with 14 points, joined by Chamberlin with 12 points and 11 points and three 3s off the hands of Rodriguez.

Alvarado and Amaya neared double figures with nine points apiece, Morrell scored six on two 3s and Atkins finished with five points.

The scoring for the Indians was rounded off with four points each for Fesenmaier and Abarca and two from Josiah Tinkorang.

Up Next

The Indians will host Lowry at 7:30 p.m.