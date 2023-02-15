WINNEMUCCA — The Elko boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of road victories.

On Friday, the Indians traveled to and beat Fallon by a final score of 58-36.

Elko closed out its regular-season slate with a 48-37 road win against Lowry on Saturday, in Winnemucca.

Versus Fallon

Against the Greenwave, the action was close early — the Indians edging Fallon 13-11 in the first quarter and 15-11 in the second.

At the break, Elko led by six with the score at 28-22.

From the locker room for the second time, the Indians pulled away from the Wave — posting advantages of 14-6 in the third period and 16-8 in the fourth,

Elko outscored Fallon 30-14 in the second half and notched a 58-36 victory.

Senior Jared Tinkorang tallied a game-high 19 points, leading a trio of Indians in double digits — junior Preston Chamberlin following with 13 and senior Chris Amaya adding 12.

Sophomore ZJ Benitez posted five points, sophomore Jaxon Morrell hit a three and the offense was capped with two points apiece from senior Miguel Abarca, senior Cai Alvarado and junior Josiah Tinkorang.

Versus Lowry

Against the Buckaroos, Elko set itself up in a good spot with a 14-6 advantage in the first quarter.

But, Lowry kept itself in striking position with a 13-11 run in the second — Elko taking a 25-19 lead to the half.

The Indians extended their advantage to 14 with a 12-4 streak in the third quarter, opening a 37-23 lead as the game went to the fourth quarter.

Down the stretch, Elko avoided a letdown — despite being outscored 14-11 in the final frame — closing the regular season with a 48-37 win.

Amaya was Elko’s lone scorer in double digits with a game-high 14 points, Chamberlin nearing double figures with eight.

Jared Tinkorang and Josiah Tinkorang finished with six points apiece, senior Anthony Atkins added five and Alvarado tacked on four.

The scoring for the Indians was rounded out with a three by junior Luis Rodriguez and a pair of free throws from Benitez.

Up Next

The No. 3 Indians (16-8 overall, 8-2 in league) will play the No. 6 Spartans (11-12 overall, 5-5 in league) for the third time in the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, at North Valleys high School, in Reno.

Elko swept the matchups in the regular season, beating the Spartans 56-55 on Jan. 10, in Spring Creek, and 64-51 on Jan. 31, at Centennial Gymnasium.