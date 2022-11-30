Indians defend title with new-look squad

ELKO — After claiming its first state championship since 1981, the Elko boys basketball team will begin its title defense Thursday with a new squad — hosting the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic.

Last season, the Indians were dominant — rolling to a 26-2 overall record and a 21-0 mark against 3A opponents — capping its magic-carpet ride with a 59-29 victory over Boulder City in the 3A state championship.

However, Elko sent off virtually the entire nucleus of its 2021-22 production — graduating State MVP Michael Klekas, 1st-Team All-State guards Isaiah Dahl and Dawson Dumas, 1st-Team All-League center Andoni Fesenmaier and 2nd-Team All-League forward Trae Still.

The new-look squad will be the first team without a Klekas on the roster since the 2010-11 season, when the Indians finished with a 16-8 overall record and an 8-2 mark in the 3A-2A Ruby Mountain league.

Despite an absence of Klekas players on the court, Elko is still led by a man with an impressive resume — Chris Klekas leading the program after guiding the Indians to their ninth regional championship and fifth undefeated season in league during a 10-year span.

After his first state championship, he was named the league, 3A North and state Coach of the Year — hoping to add many more wins to his current total of 526 wins.

“We have a great group of kids. It’s hard to follow the team we had last year, but they have been working very hard,” said coach Klekas.

Strengths

Looking forward, coach Klekas thinks some if his team’s strengths will be at the guard positions, overall athleticism and the willingness to play lock-down defense.

Improvements

As with any team going through a massive overhaul, Klekas thinks his team must improve in a variety of areas — stemming largely from the need of valuable minutes at the varsity level for both role players from last year’s team and the newcomers to the upper-level ball.

“We’re pretty young and inexperienced for the varsity level,” he said.

Roster Makeup

On the varsity team, the Indians currently have 14 players on the roster — consisting of five seniors, eight juniors and one sophomore.

Returners

Despite sending off the bulk of the state-championship roster — especially as far as production — five players return with varsity experience from last season.

The leading returning scorer for the 2022-23 campaign is now-senior Chris Amaya, who averaged 1.3 points, 1.6 assist, .7 assists and .5 steals as a junior.

As a sophomore, junior Preston Chamberlin was brought up to the varsity from the JV late in the season and provided instant energy and impact plays — notching 1.2 points, 1.8 boards and 1.8 takeaways during the postseason run.

Ultra-athletic senior Jared Tinkorang will also see and increased role after averaging 1.1 points and .8 rebounds per contest in his junior year.

At guard, now-junior Luis Rodriguez will have the ball in his hands often — booking .8 points per outing as a sophomore.

Now-senior Anthony Atkins will also provide an outside presence after notching .5 points and .6 boards during his junior season.

Newcomers

New to the varsity team are seniors Miguel Abarca and Cai Alvarado, juniors Braylon Baggett, Dayton McKnight — who was moved the varsity for the playoffs as a sophomore — Payton Aranguena, Bernard Fesenmaier, Fernando Rodriguez, Josiah Tinkorang and sophomore Jaxon Morrell.

Season Opener

The Indians will step on the court and open their title defense in the season opener against Hunter — a Division 6A team from Utah — during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. Friday matchup with Division 5A program Reed and a 2 p.m. Saturday contest against Division 5A squad Reno.