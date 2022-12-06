Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team suffered a rare loss.

For the first time since 2018 — a 64-62 defeat to Reed — the Indians dropped a game in their preseason tournament.

Elko wasn’t just beaten, they were drubbed — Reno rolling to a 56-29 victory in the finale of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic.

The Indians began the game slowly on offense — struggling to find a rhythm, get into sets or make shots — the Huskies opening with a three by senior Griffin Macdonald.

Senior Jared Tinkorang rolled home Elko’s first bucket on the block, but Reno took a 5-2 lead on a deuce for junior Caleb Oster — who waited for defenders to come down before shooting on the baseline.

The Indians cut the deficit to 5-3 on a free throw by senior Chris Amaya, but Elko gave up a number of offensive rebounds — leading to a free throw for senior Gage Krakora.

Reno grabbed an 8-3 advantage on a layup by Krakora from an Elko turnover.

Amaya went 1-for-2 at the line for the second time, the frame ending in a low-scoring 8-4 tally for Reno.

The Huskies extended to an 11-4 lead on a three from junior Harvey Smerdon, but Elko junior Luis Rodriguez returned fire with a three of his own from the left wing.

The Indians came to within three on a free throw for junior Preston Chamberlin, but Smerdon drilled his second three on the other side.

Rodriguez’s second triple brought the gap to three at 14-11, and the Indians came to within one on a deuce for junior Josiah Tinkorang on a feed from senior Miguel Abarca.

The Huskies answered with a 4-0 run on a pair of buckets on a roll to the rim by senior Casey McMahon and a great ball-fake drive from Krakora.

Elko missed the front end of a one-and-one, and junior Jackson Higgins pushed Reno’s lead to 20-13 on a bank shot.

Chamberlin finished in the middle on a wrap-around pass from Jared Tinkorang, but nobody stopped the ball as Smerdon scored down the lane.

A three from junior Noah Hackbusch gave the Huskies a 10-point, 25-15 lead at the break.

Opening the third quarter, sophomore Mack Edwards scored on the offensive glass for a 12-point lead — Jared Tinkorang responding with a deuce as sophomore Jaxon Morrell dished a dime.

Smerdon buried a pull-up three, but Jared Tinkorang finished in the lane on a feed from Rodríguez.

Reno junior Aidan Casey knocked down a pair of shots at the stripe, Jared Tinkorang going 1-for-2 at the line for Elko.

Morrell hit a turnaround jumper on the baseline for the Indians, and Jared Tinkorang went strong to the hole for a deuce.

But, junior Kipper Warmbrodt nailed a timely three for the Huskies.

Reaching double figures, Jared Tinkorang scored with a spin move and a left-handed finish.

However, the frame ended with a long two-point jumper by Warmbrodt.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians trailed by 1- at 36-26.

The Huskies slammed the door with a dominant fourth, tearing off a 20-0 streak and closing the contest on a 23-3 run.

Elko’s only points of the final quarter was a three off the hands of junior Braylon Baggett for the last field goal of the contest.

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots culminated in a 56-29 loss for the Indians.

Smerdon paced Reno with 11 points and three 3s, Jared Tinkorang leading the Indians with 11 points of his own — the only scorers in double digits for either team.

Macdonald and Krakora each scored seven points for the Huskies, Rodriguez finishing with six points on two 3s for the Indians.

Warmbrodt, senior Drew Dutton and Hackbusch — who hit a pair of threes — scored six points apiece and Casey chipped in five for Reno.

The Huskies’ offense was capped with four points for McMahon and two points each for Higgins and Edwards.

Elko’s scoring was rounded out with three points apiece from Baggett and Chamberlin and two points each by Amaya, Josiah Tinkorang and Morrell.

Up Next

The Indians (2-1 overall) will open its 3A North slate at home, hosting Hug at 7:30 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.