Indians face Wolverines, in Truckee

Preston Chamberlin

Elko's Preston Chamberlin, right, blocks Spring Creek's Maddox Moye on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Following a big win Tuesday over Spring Creek, the Elko boys basketball team enters the home stretch of the season — facing a pair of road trips.

The first of which will be a back-to-back of crossovers with the West, Elko (12-8 overall, 6-2 in league) tipping off against the Wolverines (9-8 overall, 6-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

While the Wolverines are 6-2 against 3A North-West opponents, Truckee has struggled mightily in their matchups against the East — opening 0-4.

Truckee was beaten 55-47 by Fallon, 52-39 against Fernley, 48-42 to Dayton and 49-35 versus Lowry.

The Wolverines have not recorded season stats to their MaxPreps page.

Through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, Elko has posted a pair of double-digit scorers — senior Chris Amaya averaging 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and junior Preston Chamberlin turning in 10.7 points, 5.3 boards, 1.9 swipes and a dime per contest.

Junior point guard Luis Rodriguez nears double figures at 9.6 points, a team-high three takeaways, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Senior Jared Tinkorang has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and an assist — junior Josiah Tinkorang notching 6.9 points, a team-best 5.6 boards and 1.4 dimes.

Senior Miguel Abarca has booked 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and a dime per outing — senior Anthony Atkins tallying 2.6 points and a rebound.

In three games, junior Braylin Baggett scored two points per contest.

Elko’s lone sophomore — Jaxon Morrell — has averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 boards.

Senior guard Cai Alvarado is averaging 1.7 points, 3.3 boards, a pair of steals and a team-high 1.9 assists.

Junior Peyton Aranguena has put in 1.4 points and a rebounds per game, junior Dayton McKnight scoring nearly one point per contest and junior Bernard Fesenmaier yanking down a board per outing.

Game Time

The Indians will open their final road trip versus crossover teams against the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Versus Dayton

On Jan. 27, the Indians walloped the Dust Devils by 37 points in a 59-22 ballgame.

Elko put up 23 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second — limiting Dayton to six and two — opening a 35-8 lead the half.

In the third, the Indians tacked on 14 — the Dust Devils dropping their frame best of 11 — and outscored Dayton 10-3 in the fourth.

Senior Chris Amaya was the only player in double digits for Elko, finishing with 12 points and hitting two 3s.

Junior Josiah Tinkorang neared double figures with nine points, junior Preston Chamberlin added eight and senior Jared Tinkorang closed with seven.

The balance continued with six points and two 3s from junior Luis Rodriguez, five points apiece for junior Bernard Fesenmaier and sophomore Jaxon Morrell and for by senior Cai Alvarado.

The scoring was capped with two points for senior Miguel Abarca and a free throw from senior Anthony Atkins.

Versus Fernley

As lopsided as Elko’s win over Dayton was, its loss to No. 1 Fernley was nearly as bad — dropping a 60-32 contest in which the offense simply didn’t make shots.

The Indians never reached double digits in any period, while Fernley opened with frames of 15 and 16 — limiting Elko to eight and nine — the Vaqueros leading 31-17 at the break.

Fernley’s attack was consistent throughout, tacking on 15 in the third and 14 in the fourth — Elko scoring just 15 points in the second half with nine in the third and six in the fourth.

Jared Tinkorang led the Indians with eight points, Alvarado scored six on two 3s Chamberlin also added six and Josiah Tinkorang followed with four.

The offense was rounded out with three points apiece from Rodriguez and Amaya and a deuce by Abarca.

