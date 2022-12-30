Indians go 0-4 at Winter Holiday Tourney

RIVERTON, Utah — At the Winter Holiday Tournament, the Elko boys basketball team played progressively better through its first three games but got run out of the gym in its finale.

In its first contest, the Indians were absolutely blasted by Roy in a 64-27 blowout on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Indians then dropped a 46-37 ballgame to Judge Memorial (Salt Lake City).

Elko gave its best effort Thursday in a 41-34 loss to Kearns but followed with a 64-26 blowout loss Friday to Riverton.

Versus Roy

Against the Royals, the game was essentially over in the first quarter — definitely in the first half.

Roy jumped to a 19-4 lead in the opening frame and followed with a 13-4 advantage in the second period, leading by 24 at the break with the score at 32-8.

The Royals extended their cushion with a 15-9 run in the third quarter and a 19-10 streak down the stretch in the fourth for a 37-point, 64-27 victory.

No Elko player scored in double digits, the Indians led by eight points from senior Jared Tinkorang.

Senior Chris Amaya finished with five points, junior Preston Chamberlin and senior Miguel Abarca added four points each and the offense was capped with three points apiece for junior Josiah Tinkorang and sophomore Jaxon Morrell.

Versus Judge Memorial

Versus the Bulldogs, the Indians gave a better effort defensively but did not make enough shots in a nine-point loss — Judge Memorial hitting six 3s and the Indians sinking three treys.

Elko trailed 11-7 after the first quarter and 25-19 at the half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs outscored the Indians 12-9 in the third quarter — the fourth playing out evenly at 9-9.

In the end, offensive struggled for Elko led to a 46-37 defeat.

Chamberlin was a bright spot with 19 points — scoring 13 in the second half — and Amaya approached double figures with eight points and knocked down two 3s.

Jared Tinkorang scored six points, and the offense was rounded out with two points apiece from juniors Luis Rodriguez and Dayton McKnight.

Versus Kearns

In Thursday’s seven-point loss, a lack of effort was not the problem for Elko — shooting 3-for-13 from the free-throw line was a contributing factor.

The score was tied 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Cougars built a 19-15 lead at the break with a 10-6 run in the second period.

Another low-scoring affair in the third went in Kearns’ favor by a tally of 7-5, the Indians trailing 26-20 going to the fourth.

The Cougars — despite seeing their lead cut to two in the fourth — held on for a 41-34 victory with a 15-14 advantage in the fourth, the highest offensive output for either team in any frame.

Chamberlin paced Elko with 16 points, Josiah Tinkorang followed with seven and Amaya added six.

Rodriguez scored four points before injuring his ankle, and the scoring was rounded off with a free throw for senior Cai Alvarado.

Versus Riverton

Against the Silverwolves, the pack ran wild in a 64-26 ballgame and handed Elko its fourth-consecutive loss in a 38-point blowout.

Up Next

The Indians (6-5) will begin Division 3A North-East action at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus Dayton and 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Fernley.