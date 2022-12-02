Indians hang on for 69-63 victory

ELKO — Things were definitely not always easy for the Elko boys basketball team, but the Indians found a way to overcome defensive lapses, turnovers and missed opportunities against Reed.

On Friday, Elko made plays when it had to and hung on for a 69-63 victory.

Although the Indians scored the game’s first bucket on a three by senior Chris Amaya, the Raiders came out hot.

Senior Aeden Barnum brought Reed to within one, and the Raiders grabbed the lead on a deuce from freshman Josh Peterson.

The margin went to three on a pair of free throws from Barnum then grew to five on a field goal by senior Dontavian Ghidossi.

Amaya’s second triple brought Elko to within two at 8-6, but Peterson responded quickly with a three of his own on the next trip down the floor — Barnum pushing the Raiders’ lead to seven at 13-6.

Elko junior Josiah Tinkorang scored on an inbound pass from senior Anthony Atkins, but the Indians gave up an easy layup on the baseline to Ghidossi.

Tinkorang dropped a put-back from the offensive glass, but Peterson was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws — senior Miguel Abarca doing the same for Elko.

Atkins hammered a running floater on the baseline for the Indians, and senior Luis Rodriguez scored down the middle with a great move around a defender.

Senior Ean Brown buried two freebies for the Raiders, but Elko tied the game after a rocky first frame with a three from the left corner by Atkins from a pass by junior Preston Chamberlin.

Going the second quarter, the score was gridlocked at 18-apiece.

Senior Jared Tinkorang gave the Indians their first lead since 3-0 on an inbound dish from senior Cai Alvarado, but Elko allowed Peterson a mainline drive right down the middle for a gimme at the rim.

After Amaya splashed his third three, Elko lost Barnum — who nailed a triple of his own.

On a missed free throw, Abarca yanked down the rebound and scored on the right block for a 25-23 lead.

From a timeout, the Indians went up six on a pair of takeaways turned into points — Chamberlin and Amaya each finding layup on steals.

Reed made the score 29-25 on wild drive by sophomore Xavier Pineda, who scored again in the lane and sliced the deficit to two.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the half, sophomore Gary Smith tied tally once again.

At the half, the Indians and the Raiders found themselves in a 29-29 dogfight.

Reed found an easy pass into the post to start the third quarter, leading to a pair of free throws for Smith.

But, the Indians regained the lead on consecutive buckets for Chamberlin — one through what should have been a foul and another while pushing the length of the floor.

Elko grabbed a 34-31 lead on a free throw by Rodriguez, and Amaya finished on the right side for a five-point cushion.

The advantage grew to nine on a jump hook by Josiah Tinkorang and a pair of free throws by Abarca, but Pineda dropped a contested jumper on the left wing for the Raiders.

Reed knifed the deficit to four with a three by Pineda from the left side, and Elko’s advantage shrunk to three on a free throw by freshman Gabriel Smith.

However, the Indians broke the Raiders’ zone press — Chamberlin scoring through a foul for an And-1.

On the missed free throw, Amaya jerked down the board and scored on the left block — opening a 44-37 lead.

Pineda pumped and drove for a finish for the Raiders on consecutive possessions, but Chamberlin drove the lane and pulled up before a charge could be called and splashed a jumper in the middle — then he up-faked and drained an elbow J.

Ghidossi responded with a deuce of his own.

Up five, the Indians turned the ball over — leading to a free throw for Brown.

Amaya hammered a clutch three from in front of the Elko bench — regaining a seven-point lead — giving the Indians a 51-44 advantage as the game went to the fourth.

Chamberlin banked in a fade-away jumper, but the Indians committed a foul in the backcourt — Brown making 1-of-2 free throws.

Rodriguez scored on the break through a foul on an assist from Chamberlin and made the free throw for the three-point play — opening a double-digit lead at 56-45 — and Josiah Tinkorang was fouled and connected on both freebies.

Brown scored at point-blank range for the Raiders, and the Indians missed a bunny on the opposite end — leading to a foul and two free throws for Brown in a big swing.

Josiah Tinkorang was hacked and once again made a clean trip to the stripe, but Reed was brought to life with a baseline jam by Ghidossi, an Elko turnover and an And-1 by Brown — who converted the three-point play at the line.

Rodriguez finished amongst the trees at a crucial juncture for an eight-point lead, but Gary Smith was fouled and made two free throws.

Brown drilled a three, and Gary Smith sliced the margin to one at 62-61 with a layup in the middle.

Elko missed a shot at the 1:30 mark, Reed grabbing the rebound.

From a timeout, Atkins made a huge steal and the Indians ate the clock down to 46.3 ticks before being fouled — Rodriguez sinking two free throws.

Brown drove the paint and scored the rim, but Rodriguez was fouled in the backcourt and was as cool as the side of the pillow on the ensuing freebies.

Chamberlin picked the pocket of his man and rolled the rack for the game-clinching deuce with 6.8 seconds remaining.

An errant three was launched by Reed, and Chamberlin snagged the air ball — hitting one free throw and capping a 69-63 victory.

Amaya led Elko with 18 points and four 3s, Chamberlin dropping 15 of his 17 points in the second half — the Indians finishing with four players in double digits as Rodriguez added 12 and Josiah Tinkorang closed with 10.

Brown paced the Raiders with 16 points, Pineda also reaching double figures with 13.

Barnum scored nine points, and Reed gained eight points apiece from Ghidossi, Gary Smith and Peterson.

The Reed offense was capped by a free throw for Gabriel Smith.

Abarca and Atkins booked five points each for the Indians, Elko’s scoring rounded out with two points by Jared Tinkorang.

Up Next

The Indians (2-0) will close the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Reno at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.