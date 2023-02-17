RENO — On Friday night, the Elko boys basketball team found itself in a familiar position — the 3A state tournament for the 12th-consecutive season — beating South Tahoe in the 3A North regional semifinal by a final score of 50-35.

The Vikings grabbed the high side immediately with a layup by senior Christopher Haven on the opening tip, and the Indians tied the game with an offensive follow by junior Preston Chamberlin.

From a turnover, South Tahoe gained a layup by senior Joel Gomez.

Elko took a 6-4 lead with consecutive buckets after a sloppy start, sophomore ZJ Benitez scoring on his own miss after a steal and Chamberlin finishing on an inbound pass from senior Cai Alvarado.

South Tahoe went up 7-6 on a three from the right corner, but the Indians scored five in a row — Chamberlin converting an old-fashioned three after a hustle dime from Alvarado and Benitez cashing two free throws.

Haven brought the Vikings within two with a take down the right side, but Elko led 11-9 going to the second quarter.

Smith tied the game with a behind-the-back dribble and a pull-up jumper, and Elko was shaky with the first few possessions of the period but regained the lead on a reverse by senior Jared Tinkorang on an assist from junior Josiah Tinkorang.

Alvarado made a steal and kicked the ball ahead to Chamberlin for a deuce on the right block, who then stepped back and hit a jumper for a 17-11 lead — giving hum double digits in the first half.

The Indians forced a timeout with a three by junior Luis Rodriguez on a pass from the post by Alvarado, opening a 20-11 lead with 2:59 remaining in the half.

From the reset, Haven hit a corner three — matched with Rodriguez’s second trey on a kick from senior Chris Amaya.

Haven scored in the post for the Vikings, but Alvarado stuck a left-wing triple on a pass by Rodriguez.

At the break, Elko led by 10 with the score at 26-16.

Jared Tinkorang drove the right edge for a layup to start the third quarter, but the Vikings notched five in a row on a three by Smith and a deuce for Gomez.

At the line, Jared Tinkorang made one free throw after Smith netted a long two.

Chamberlin freed himself with a pump fake for a finish on the right block, but the Indians gave up a bunny to junior Phil Adina and an And-1 for Haven.

Alvarado made a steal and rolled to the rim for a layup, starting a 6-0 Elko run.

Benitez dropped a two, and senior Anthony Atkins drained a long deuce from the left wing — Smith answering with the same on the other end.

Chamberlin buried two free throws, and the Indians closed the third with a floater on the right baseline by Benitez.

Going to the fourth, the Indians were up 12 with the score at 41-29.

Opening the finale frame, Chamberlin sank two freebies — Smith answering with a three and making the score 43-32.

Atkins penetrated and set up Jared Tinkorang with a pretty pass, and Rodriguez pushed the advantage to 16 with a three from the left wing.

With two minutes remaining, South Tahoe was fouled and made one free throw by Adina.

Amaya scored on the break with an outlet pass from Rodriguez, and the scoring closed with a pair of free throws by senior Levi Hernandez for the Vikings.

Elko advanced to the 3A state tournament and the regional championship with a 50-35 victory over South Tahoe.

Chamberlin scored a game-high 17 points, Smith leading the Vikings with 15 points — joined in double digits with 11 points by Haven.

For the Indians, Rodriguez neared double figures with nine points on three 3s — Benitez finishing with eight points and Jared Tinkorang adding seven.

Elko’s offense was rounded out with five points for Alvarado and two apiece from Atkins and Amaya.

South Tahoe’s scoring was capped with four points by Gomez, three from Adina and two for Hernandez.

Up Next

The No. 3 Indians will face No. 1 Fernley in the 3A north regional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.