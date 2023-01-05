Indians look to end skid in league opener

ELKO — Despite a winning record on the season, the Elko boys basketball team has lost each of its last four games.
The Indians (6-5 overall) went 0-4 during the Winter Holiday Tournament, in Riverton, Utah, never coming closer than seven points to any opponent and dropping two contests by margins of 37 and 38.
Elko will hope to end its skid in its 3A North-East opener, hosting Dayton (1-6 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Dust Devils’ only win of the season was a six-point, 48-42 victory on Dec. 16, 2022, in Truckee, California.
Through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, Elko has posted a pair of double-digit scorers — senior Chris Amaya averaging 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and junior Preston Chamberlin turning in 10.7 points, 5.3 boards, 1.9 swipes and a dime per contest.
Junior point guard Luis Rodriguez nears double figures at 9.6 points, a team-high three takeaways, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Senior Jared Tinkorang has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and an assist — junior Josiah Tinkorang notching 6.9 points, a team-best 5.6 boards and 1.4 dimes.
Senior Miguel Abarca has booked 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and a dime per outing — senior Anthony Atkins tallying 2.6 points and a rebound.
In three games, junior Braylin Baggett scored two points per contest.
Elko’s lone sophomore — Jaxon Morrell — has averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 boards.
Senior guard Cai Alvarado is averaging 1.7 points, 3.3 boards, a pair of steals and a team-high 1.9 assists.
Junior Peyton Aranguena has put in 1.4 points and a rebounds per game, junior Dayton McKnight scoring nearly one point per contest and junior Bernard Fesenmaier yanking down a board per outing.
Game Time
The Indians (6-5) will look to end a four-game skid in their league opener against Dayton (1-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, finishing the weekend home stand in a crucial contest versus Fernley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.