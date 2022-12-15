 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Josiah Tinkorang

Elko's Josiah Tinkorang receives a post-entry pass against North Valleys on Dec. 10, 2022, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team opened 3A North play with a pair of crossover home victories and will now look to do the same on the road.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Indians (4-1) will open its trip versus winless South Tahoe (0-3).

The Vikings have played one crossover ballgame against, the Vaqueros cruising to a 14-point, 54-40 victory in Fernley.

In out-of-division ballgames, South Tahoe was handily beaten 79-35 by Lincoln (San Francisco) and was nearly doubled up by Division 2A North squad Incline.

Elko has been led in scoring by 12 points per game from senior Chris Amaya, who also averages 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal.

Junior guard Luis Rodriguez near double digits at 9.8 points, a team-high 3.4 steals, 1.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest.

Junior post Preston Chamberlin also closes in on double figures at 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 takeaways.

Senior wing Jared Tinkorang has averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 boards and 1.2 dimes — junior Josiah Tinkorang turning in 7.2 points, a team-best 5.8 boards, 1.2 assists and a swipe.

Senior guard Anthony Atkins is averaging 3.2 points, a rebound and a steal.

Through two games, junior Braylon Baggett has posted three points per game.

Senior Miguel Abarca has notched 2.4 points and 3.8 boards — sophomore Jaxon Morrell posting 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Junior Peyton Aranguena has averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Senior Cai Alvarado averages 1.6 points, 3.8 boards, two steals and a roster-high 1.8 assists.

Though two contests, junior Bernard Fesenmaier has booked one point and a rebound per game.

Game Time

The Indians (4-1) will open their East-West crossover series against the winless Vikings (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Elko will close the road trip versus Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

The Indians (2-1) will look to rebound from a rare loss in their preseason tournament against Hug (1-2) in the 3A North opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots culminated in a 56-29 loss for the Indians.

Indians defend title with new-look squad

Indians defend title with new-look squad

The Indians will step on the court and open their title defense in the season opener against Hunter — a Division 6A team from Utah — during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

