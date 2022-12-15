Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team opened 3A North play with a pair of crossover home victories and will now look to do the same on the road.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Indians (4-1) will open its trip versus winless South Tahoe (0-3).

The Vikings have played one crossover ballgame against, the Vaqueros cruising to a 14-point, 54-40 victory in Fernley.

In out-of-division ballgames, South Tahoe was handily beaten 79-35 by Lincoln (San Francisco) and was nearly doubled up by Division 2A North squad Incline.

Elko has been led in scoring by 12 points per game from senior Chris Amaya, who also averages 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal.

Junior guard Luis Rodriguez near double digits at 9.8 points, a team-high 3.4 steals, 1.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest.

Junior post Preston Chamberlin also closes in on double figures at 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 takeaways.

Senior wing Jared Tinkorang has averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 boards and 1.2 dimes — junior Josiah Tinkorang turning in 7.2 points, a team-best 5.8 boards, 1.2 assists and a swipe.

Senior guard Anthony Atkins is averaging 3.2 points, a rebound and a steal.

Through two games, junior Braylon Baggett has posted three points per game.

Senior Miguel Abarca has notched 2.4 points and 3.8 boards — sophomore Jaxon Morrell posting 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Junior Peyton Aranguena has averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Senior Cai Alvarado averages 1.6 points, 3.8 boards, two steals and a roster-high 1.8 assists.

Though two contests, junior Bernard Fesenmaier has booked one point and a rebound per game.

Game Time

The Indians (4-1) will open their East-West crossover series against the winless Vikings (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Elko will close the road trip versus Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.