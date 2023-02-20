RENO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team shot the lights out of North Valleys High School — leaving no doubt in the Division 3A North championship.

After a 60-32 road loss on Jan. 28, in Fernley, the Indians returned the favor with a 65-30 drubbing in the regional final — outscoring the Vaqueros 34-12 in the second half and nailing 12 3s as a team — claiming the regional title for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

In the early going, junior Preston Chamberlin grabbed a defensive rebound and drove the length of the floor for a deuce.

The Vaqueros tied the game on a take down the middle by junior Johnnie Williams, but Elko made its first three on a shot from the wing by senior Chris Amaya — who was just getting started.

On a pass from junior Anthony Winters, Fernley senior Jake Cumming scored at the rim.

Elko gained another three from Amaya — his second — on an inbound pass from senior Cai Alvarado for an 8-4 lead.

The Indians continued to hit from distance; Chamberlin lining up a trey from the left wing and Alvarado doing the same — forcing a timeout with a 2:15 on the clock and Elko leading by double digits at 14-4.

From the reset, the Vaqueros ended the quarter with three straight — senior Jett Caudle scoring on a steal and Cumming adding a free throw.

Going to the second, the Indians were on top 14-7.

The margin was trimmed to four with a Williams three, sliced to three on a Cumming free throw.

But, Elko stopped a 7-0 run with a layup by junior Josiah Tinkorang on a feed from Alvarado — junior Luis Rodriguez making one free throw.

Alvarado made a strong take down the right side, capping a 5-0 run for the Indians.

Fernley put in a reverse by freshman Sheldon Jacobson and a baseline drive by Caudle, but Elko went back to the well — Amaya drawing up his third three and Rodriguez sticking his first wet ball from distance.

Amaya’s fourth triple on a kick-out by senior Jared Tinkorang gave the Indians a 28-15 lead and forced a timeout with 2:02 remaining in the half.

Caudle drained a trey for the Vaqueros, but the Indians closed the half with a free throw by Jared Tinkorang and an offensive put-back for Alvarado.

At the break, Elko was in control by 13 points with the score at 31-18.

In the second half, Williams cut the deficit to 11 on a dime from Caudle.

But, the Indians rattled off 12 in a row — opening with a pair of free throws by Jared Tinkorang.

Alvarado rolled to the rim after a steal, and Amaya drilled his fifth three on a dish from Rodriguez — who then stuck a runner off the glass and canned his second bomb.

Williams scored on the offensive glass and made the score 43-22, but the Indians answered with Alvarado’s second triple — Williams making one free throw.

Jared Tinkorang scored with his left hand, but Caudle connected on his second three — making the score 48-26.

Closing the third, sophomore ZJ Benitez — a recent call-up from the JV — hit consecutive threes, one from each corner.

Going to the fourth, the Indians led by 28 with the score at 54-26.

Cumming finished at the rim for the Vaqueros, but Amaya scored after an offensive rebound for Elko.

Rodriguez set up Josiah Tinkorang for a deuce, Williams answering with a layup after a steal for Fernley.

Jared Tinkorang was assisted by Josiah Tinkorang and added a free throw, and Josiah Tinkorang ended the onslaught with consecutive buckets — making a take to the rim and attacking the rack after a steal.

With 1:47 remaining, Josiah Tinkorang capped a 35-point drubbing and enforced the mercy rule and the running clock with a one-handed power jam.

Elko claimed its 10th regional title in 11 seasons with a 65-30 victory.

Amaya nailed five 3s and dropped a game-high 17 points, Alvarado hitting two treys and also finishing in double digits with 12 points.

For Fernley, Williams scored a team-high 12 points — Caudle following with 10.

The scoring for the Vaqueros was capped with six points for Cumming and two from Jacobson.

For the Indians, Rodriguez neared double figures with nine points and drained two bombs — Jared Tinkorang and Josiah Tinkorang posting eight apiece.

Benitez’s six points came on two daggers from distance, and Chamberlin posted five points and hit one of Elko’s 12 3s — rounding out the offense for the Indians.

Up Next

The North No. 1 Indians (19-8 overall, 11-2 against 3A North opponents) will face South No. 2 Sports Leadership and Management Academy (28-3 overall, 9-1 in 3A Southern-Mountain) during the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Basketball Championships at 5:20 p.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.