ELKO — Not often have the Elko and Spring Creek boys basketball teams met three times in the same year.

But, at 8 p.m. Thursday, one of their seasons will end — the No. 3 Indians (16-8 overall, 8-2 in league) and the No. 6 Spartans (11-12 overall, 5-5 in league) facing off in the Division 3A North quarterfinal, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

Elko has claimed each of the first-two meetings, both contests providing fireworks at various times.

In the first matchup, on Jan. 10, in Spring Creek, the Indians overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and walked away with a 56-55 victory on a three with three seconds remaining by junior Luis Rodriguez.

For the Indians, junior Preston Chamberlin scored a game-high 25 points, joined in double digits by 11 points from Rodriguez — whose second of two 3s served as the difference.

Sophomore Darren Bylund led the Spartans with 11 points, junior Tucker Johnson also scoring in double figures with 11 and senior Klayten Piippo nearing double digits with nine.

Elko gained seven points from senior Chris Amaya, five each for seniors Anthony Atkins and Jared Tinkorang and three by junior Josiah Tinkorang.

Spring Creek junior Michael Dorame and sophomore Tayden Francis finished with seven apiece for the Spartans, junior Jaron Johnson added six, junior Caleb Culp closed with three and sophomore Djrevan Demick rounded out the offense with a deuce.

ELKO — 14 — 11 — 17 — 14 — 56 Total

SPRING CREEK — 9 — 18 — 10 — 18 — 55 Total

For the second meeting, the venue changed to Centennial Gymnasium — serving up another intense ballgame — the Indians pulling away late for a 64-51 victory on Jan. 31, sweeping the regular-season series.

The action was close early, each team scoring 13 points in first quarter.

Elko found the better production in the second period with a 14-8 run for a 27-21 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, both offenses put up points in bunches — the Indians mounting 22 and the Spartans pouring in 18.

Going to the fourth, Elko held a 49-39 lead and closed the door with a 15-12 advantage down the stretch.

In defeat, Bylund scored a game-high 23 points and buried five 3s for Spring Creek — the Spartans’ lone scorer in double digits.

The Indians finished with three players in double figures; paced by 17 points from Chamberlin — gaining 10 points and two 3s from Rodriguez and 10 points by Josiah Tinkorang.

Amaya neared double digits with eight points for Elko — six coming on two 3s — and Spring Creek earned eight points from junior Jaron Johnson.

Elko gained seven points from Jared Tinkorang and six by senior Cai Alvarado, Demick giving the Spartans six points on a pair of triples.

The scoring for the Spartans was capped by four points from Piippo and two each for senior Maddox Moye, Tucker Johnson, junior Carson Fisher, Francis and Dorame.

The offense for the Indians was rounded out with two 3s; one apiece for Atkins and sophomore Jaxon Morrell.

SPRING CREEK — 13 — 8 — 18 — 12 — 51 Total

ELKO — 13 — 14 — 22 — 15 — 64 Total

