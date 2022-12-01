Indians survive high-scoring battle in season opener

ELKO — In the season opener, the Elko boys basketball team was greatly tested in its title defense — opening the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance with a 79-73 victory Thursday over Hunter (Utah).

Elko’s first points of the season came immediately after the opening tip, sophomore Preston Chamberlin knocking down a pair of free throws.

The Indians forced a turnover, senior Cai Alvarado coming away with the loose ball and pushing the pace for a layup.

Hunter hit the board with a three from the left wing by senior Antonio Cruz, but the Indians grabbed a 6-3 lead on a nifty hesitation drive and reverse finish from senior Jared Tinkorang.

Hunter closed the gap to one with a rebound and follow by junior Zaquel Cossa, but Chamberlin scored on an assist from senior Chris Amaya and got a friendly bounce on a find from Tinkorang.

The Wolverines made the score 10-7 on a lofted runner by senior Caleb Hamlin, but Chamberlin scooped up a loose ball in the lane for his eight point of the period.

Cossa’s second field goal brought Hunter to within three, and the junior Griffin Gallagher scored on a sweet dish from senior Devan Morris.

Elko went up three on a left-handed take by junior Luis Rodriguez, but Gallagher scored on the offensive glass for the Wolverines.

Rodriguez dropped a running hook on the right side for the Indians, and Amaya railed a corner three from the left side.

Rodriguez drove, pulled up and dropped a floater — the period ending with a bank by Tinkorang around a defender from a tough angle.

The Indians closed the first on a 9-0 run for a 23-13 lead.

Tinkorang followed home a miss to start the second quarter, but sophomore Uluaki Taukiuvea found an easy score on the left side.

Tinkorang spun away from a double team in the middle of the paint for a deuce, but sophomore Dominick Phannolath nailed a contested midrange floater from the elbow.

Chamberlin crossed the key and scored on a strong finish off the window, but the Indians gave up another put-back by senior Alex Francom and a three to Phannolath — who added a deuce and knifed the deficit to eight at 29-21.

Chamberlin freed himself from a double with a pump fake and bank on the left block, and Amaya ripped his second trey from the right corner.

Junior Josiah Tinkorang buried a fall-away on the left baseline, capping a 7-0 run for a 36-24 lead.

Cossa banked home a shot on the right side for Hunter, but Josiah Tinkorang finished in the middle on a lob from senior Miguel Abarca.

Gallagher tickled the twine on a three for the Wolverines, but Abarca scored on an inbound dime by Alvarado.

The Wolverines pulled two within 10 on a takeaway just before the break, Phannolath hitting a free throw after being fouled on a steal.

At the half, the Indians led 40-30.

Phannolath opened the third with a triple and brought the Wolverines to within seven, but Jared Tinkorang pulled down his own miss and was fouled — hitting one free throw.

Elko’s advantage went back to 10 with a nice Euro-step finish by Chamberlin, but Phannolath drove around the entire right side of the Indians’ defense for a bank off the glass.

The Indians regained a double-digit lead with two free throws by Josiah Tinkorang, but Phannolath was left alone for a wide-open three — answered with a triple from in front of the Elko bench by junior Payton Aranguena.

From an Elko turnover, Phannolath scored on the break and then hammered a three — making the score 48-43.

Josiah Tinkorang scored in the middle from a dish by Aranguena, but junior Tracen Sorenson penetrated the left side of the lane for a deuce on the other side.

Aranguena followed his own missed and cashed the put-back, but Cossa stuck a trey from the right wing for the Wolverines.

Near the end of the third, Chamberlin pulled down a missed three and was fouled — going 1-for-2 at the stripe.

Entering the fourth, the Indians led by five with the score at 53-48.

Josiah Tinkorang finished through contact in the paint, but Elko gambled and missed on a steal attempt — Cossa making the mistake hurt with a triple.

Chamberlin scored easily on the left block with a good look from Josiah Tinkorang, but the margin shrunk to three on a the first field goal for Morris — a triple in front of the Hunter bench.

Cossa booked a long two-point J and sliced the deficit to one at the 5:30 mark, but Alvarado drilled a huge three for the Indians.

On the other side, Cossa answered with a three after a series of empty scramble plays — Amaya cashing his third three of the game at a crucial juncture and adding a free throw as he reached double digits.

Abarca grabbed a missed free throw and drove the baseline for a hanging bank, opening a seven-point lead at 66-59.

From a tipped pass by Chamberlin, Amaya came away with a steal and was fouled — hitting both free throws — Alvarado going 1-for-2 and opening a 10-point lead at the 2:15 mark.

Sorenson was fouled and made both shots at the line — pulling the Wolverines to within eight with 2:05 remaining — then cashed a three from the left corner and trimmed the margin to five with 1:45 on the clock.

Elko went up eight with a free throw by Josiah Tinkorang and two from Rodriguez, but Phannolath converted an old-fashioned three with an And-1 plus the free throw.

Chamberlin sank 1-of-2 at the line, and Rodriguez made a steal and rolled to the rim for a finish with his left hand.

Sorenson kept the Wolverines alive with a three — making the score 75-70 with less than 45 ticks on the clock — but senior Anthony Atkins went to the line and calmly stuck two freebies with 38.1 seconds remaining.

After a Hunter miss, Rodriguez was fouled and made nailed both free throws — the game closing on a running three for Phannolath.

The Indians were tested mightily but opened the defense of their 3A state title with a 79-73 victory over the Wolverines.

In defeat, Phannolath scored a game-high 27 points and buried five 3s for Hunter.

Chamberlin led Elko with 18 points, and Cossa finished with 17 points and three 3s for the Wolverines.

Rodriguez and Amaya each closed with 12 points for the Indians — Amaya hitting three 3s — Josiah Tinkorang gave Elko four players in double digits with 11 points.

The third double-figure scorer for Hunter was Sorenson with 10 points and two 3s, and Jared Tinkorang neared double digits for the Indians with nine points.

Elko’s offense was capped with six points and a three for Alvarado, five points and a trey from Aranguena, four points by Abarca and two free throws by Atkins.

Hunter’ scoring was rounded out with seven points and a three by Gallagher, a triple by Morris, another for senior Antonio Cruz and two point apiece for senior Alex Francom, Hamblin and Taukiuvea.

Up Next

The Indians (1-0) will play their second game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Reed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.