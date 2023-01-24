Indians survive over Bucks

ELKO — For the Elko boys basketball team, nothing came easy on Tuesday night.

The Indians made mistakes, hit some clutch shots, missed a bunch of free throws and turned the ball over too many times — stilling finding a way for a 54-50 victory over Lowry.

The Indians went to the front on the opening tip, senior Jared Tinkorang taking the ball to the rim.

Lowry grabbed a 3-2 lead on a triple from the right side by senior Jordan Bills, but Tinkorang scored through a foul on a dish by senior Cai Alvarado — adding the free throw for a 5-3 cushion.

Elko went up 7-3 on a defensive rebound and strong coast-to-coast take by Alvarado, but the Buckaroos pulled to within one a three from straightaway by senior Lance Brinegar.

Alvarado pumped faked, drove and finished on the right block for the Indians — Lowry gaining an And-1 across the key by junior Dempsey Jenkins.

Junior Preston Chamberlin scored in the middle on a feed by senior Chris Amaya, but junior Anthony Guzman made one free throw for the Bucks.

Elko took a 13-9 lead with a lefty hook on the block y junior Josiah Tinkorang, going up six on a deuce by Amaya.

Brinegar buried two shots at the charity stripe for Lowry, but Elko closed the first with a middle three by junior Luis Rodriguez.

Going to the second, the Indians led by seven at 18-11.

Jenkins scored on the right side for the Bucks, but Tinkorang gave the Indians a highlight put-back on a miss for a 20-13 lead,

However, the deficit was sliced to four on Bills’ second three.

Chamberlin put the Indians on top by six with an offensive follow, but Jenkins made a throw — as did senior Isaac Danner.

Lowry cut the margin to two with a loose-ball jumper by Brinegar, then tied the contest at 22-all on a baseline runner by sophomore Jaden Jimenez after an Elko turnover.

Rodriguez buried a pull-up jumper from the right wing and a 24-22 lead, but senior Justin Scott made two free throws and gridlocked the tally.

A technical foul on the Elko bench led to one free throw by Brinegar, giving Lowry at 25-24 lead at the half.

Jared Tinkorang tied the game with a free throw to open the third quarter, and Chamberlin regained the lead with a tough shot off the glass through traffic on the left block.

With a strong finish down the left side, Jared Tinkorang gave Elko a 2925 advantage — Lowry Danner following with a pair of free throws.

Jared Tinkorang continued his solid frame with a put-back from his own miss — giving him double digits — but Elko was issued a technical for taunting after drawing a charge.

Danner made one of two at the line, and Jenkins connected on an elbow jumper, but Jared Tinkorang jumped a passing lane and rolled to the rim for an easy deuce on the steal.

However, a gamble on another pass led to a corner trey for Brinegar — who then tied the game with a drive to the bucket.

Jenkins dropped a runner from the right side, giving Lowry a 37-35 lead.

The game was tied on a bunny for Jared Tinkorang — his ninth point of the period — but Brinegar initiated contact and drew foul and sank one free throw.

The Indians went to the front on a drive and finish on the left edge by sophomore Jaxon Morrell, but Brinegar was hacked and made both free throws for a 40-39 lead.

But Morrell finished the third on a streak, sticking a corner three and electing to drive from the same corner for a deuce at the buzzer — scoring seven points in the period.

Going to the fourth, Elko led by four at 44-40.

Chamberlin reached double digits on a dish from Rodriguez, but the Bucks reached the single bonus with 7:24 remaining and missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Coming off a screen, senior Miguel Abarca made an aggressive take to the hoop and scored through a foul for a 48-40 lead.

Bills brought Lowry to within five with his third three from the right wing, but Chamberlin found great positioning and a nice pass from Josiah Tinkorang for a gimme on the left block.

But, Guzman railed a three from the right side — making the score 50-46 — Chamberlin scoring in transition with a pump fake on a dime from Alvarado for a six-point lead.

Brinegar was rejected by Amaya after an Elko turnover but was granted the foul and made both shots at the line, and the Indians gave the ball away on consecutive trips — Jenkins getting a friendly bounce on a jumper — cutting the gap to just two at 52-20 around the 1:30 mark.

Elko force a turnover and traveled but got a huge block in the middle by Chamberlin and grabbed a missed three, going to the line with 20.1 ticks on the clock.

The front end of the one-and-one was missed but Chamberlin yanked down the board and was fouled, the shot hitting back rim — Josiah Tinkorang tipping the ball to himself and banking home the biggest bucket of the ballgame for a 54-50 advantage with 13 seconds remaining.

A desperation heave was air-balled by Lowry, Chamberlin corralled the miss and the Indians pulled out a 54-50 victory.

In defeat, Brinegar scored a game-high 18 points for Lowry — Jenkins also finishing in double digits with 11 and Bills approaching double figures with nine on three 3s.

Jared Tinkorang and Chamberlin paced the Indians with 14 points apiece, Morrell scored all seven if his points in the third and Josiah Tinkorang added six and the biggest two in the closing seconds.

Elko’s offense was capped with five points for Rodriguez, four from Alvarado and two each by Amaya and Abarca.

For the Bucks, the scoring was rounded out by four points apiece from Danner and Guzman and two each for Jimenez and Scott.

Up Next

The Indians will open the second half of the league schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.