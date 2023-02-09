ELKO — With a pair of 3A North-East road games, the Elko boys basketball team will close out the regular season.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Indians (14-8 overall, 6-2 overall) will play the Greenwave (16-8 overall, 4-4 in league).

Elko — which has clinched the No. 3 seed for the 3A North regional tournament — will wrap up the regular season against Lowry (10-12 overall, 3-6 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.

Fallon

In the first meeting with the Greenwave, the Indians notched a 20-point, 76-56 home victory on Jan. 20.

After a back-and-forth first quarter which saw Elko on top 20-16, the Indians took control of the game with a 19-8 run in the second period — opening 39-24 lead at the half — and a 16-9 streak in the third.

Fallon edged Elko 23-21 in a high-scoring fourth, but the middle-two frames decided the contest — Elko outscoring the Wave 35-17 in the second and third quarters.

In defeat, Fallon junior Brady Alves scored a game-high 17 points and hit three 3s — sophomore Braden Sorenson cashing three treys as well and also reaching double figures with 14 points.

Senior Jared Tinkorang led a trio of Elko players in double digits with 14 points, joined by junior Preston Chamberlin with 12 points and 11 points and three 3s off the hands of junior Luis Rodriguez.

Senior Cai Alvarado and senior Chris Amaya neared double figures with nine points apiece, sophomore Jaxon Morrell scored six on two 3s and senior Anthony Atkins finished with five points.

The scoring for the Indians was rounded off with four points each for junior Bernard Fesenmaier and senior Miguel Abarca and two from junior Josiah Tinkorang.

For the Wave, junior Carter Paul railed two 3s and dropped eight points — junior Baylor Sandberg finishing with seven.

Fallon’s offense was rounded out with five points apiece for sophomore Trevor Hyde and senior Shawn Alexander.

Game Time

Elko will travel and take on the Wave at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

Lowry

In the regular-season finale, Elko will take on Lowry for the second time — narrowly claiming the first matchup 54-50 at home on Jan. 24.

The Indians began the game well, outscoring the Buckaroos 18-11 in the first quarter.

But, the Bucks turned the tables and opened a one-point lead at the break with a 14-6 advantage in the second period.

Elko took a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter on the heels of a 20-15 run in the third, and both teams managed to put 10 points on the board across the final-eight minutes.

The Indians held on for a four-point, 54-50 victory.

In defeat, Lowry senior Brinegar scored a game-high 18 points — junior Dempsey Jenkins also finishing in double digits with 11 and senior Jordan Bills approaching double figures with nine on three 3s.

Jared Tinkorang and Chamberlin paced the Indians with 14 points apiece, Morrell scored all seven of his points in the third and Josiah Tinkorang added six — including the biggest two in the closing seconds.

Elko’s offense was capped with five points for Rodriguez, four from Alvarado and two each by Amaya and Abarca.

For the Bucks, the scoring was rounded out by four points apiece from senior Isaac Danner and junior Anthony Guzman and two each for sophomore Jaden Jimenez and senior Justin Scott.

Game Time

The Indians and the Bucks will square off in the regular-season finale at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.