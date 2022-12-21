Indians walk through Vikings, Colts

RENO — In its second set of 3A North crossover contests, the Elko boys basketball team walked through a pair of opponents — doing so by similar scores.

On Friday, the Indians cruised past South Tahoe with ease by a score of 55-29.

Elko capped a perfect weekend with another lopsided victory Saturday, breezing past Wooster by 23 points in a 59-26 ballgame.

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Vikings, the Indians built a 22-14 lead at the break — outscoring South Tahoe 11-6 in the first quarter and 11-8 in the second.

Elko extended to a 17-point lead by the end of the third quarter with a 16-7 streak and put the game on ice with a 17-8 run down the stretch of the fourth for a 55-29 victory, outscoring the Vikings 33-15 in the second half.

The Indians were balanced offensively — seven players finding the scorebook and four reaching double figures.

Senior Chris Amaya led the way with 13 points — burying two 3s — and was followed by 10 points apiece from junior Luis Rodriguez, junior Preston Chamberlin and senior Jared Tinkorang.

Senior Miguel Abarca scored a season-high six points, junior Josiah Tinkorang added four and junior Dayton McKnight rounded out the offense with two points.

Chamberlin led Elko on the glass with six rebounds, tied for the team high with two assists, shared the lead with a block and made a steal.

Amaya finished with four rebounds, two takeaways and an assist.

Rodriguez collected three boards and a swipe, Abarca and Josiah Tinkorang tallied two rebounds and a dime each — Tinkorang also rejecting a shot — and senior Cai Alvarado turned in a team-high three takeaways, three boards and shared the team lead with two assists.

Junior Bernard Fesenmaier and senior Anthony Atkins added a rebound apiece, and Jared Tinkorang set up on score with a dish.

Versus Wooster

Elko put the game away early against the Colts, opening the game with a 23-10 advantage in the first quarter and a 16-3 burst in the second — going to the locker room with a 39-13 lead by halftime.

In the second half, the Indians outscored Wooster 12-6 in the third period and 8-7 in the fourth — capping a clean weekend with a 59-26 victory.

Chamberlin scored a game-high 17 points and was joined in double digits with 11 points from Amaya — who nailed three treys.

Josiah Tinkorang and Rodriguez each neared double figures with eight points, and Alvarado and Abarca notched four points apiece.

McKnight hit a three, and the scoring was closed with two points apiece for sophomore Jaxon Morrell and Atkins — nine players scoring in total for the Indians.

Josiah Tinkorang yanked down a team-high eight rebounds and dished three assists.

Amaya finished with five boards, three assists and three steals — Chamberlin going for five rebounds, tying for the team high with four steals, posting a roster-best two blocks and adding a dish for a field goal.

Rodriguez split the team highs with four steals and four assists and grabbed on board — Abarca closing with three rebounds, two assists and a pair of takeaways.

Alvarado finished with two boards, two assists and a swipe.

Morrell booked two steals and a board, Atkins tallied a rebound and a dime and Fesenmaier notched a rebound.

Up Next

The Indians (6-1 overall) will return to action in the Riverton (Utah) Holiday Tournament, first facing Roy at 5 p.m. PST Tuesday.