Jackpot boys blow out Carlin by 20

Jackpot Jaguars

CARLIN — Freshly removed from a 15-point road loss at Owyhee, the Jackpot boys basketball team answered with a convincing road win.

On Saturday, the Jaguars took down Carlin by 20 points in a 43-23 contest.

The Railroaders were unable to follow up their emotional buzzer-beating three Friday against Wells, coming out flat from the jump.

Jackpot, on the other hand, opened the game with a 13-5 streak in the first quarter and built a 22-12 halftime lead with a 9-7 advantage in the second period.

Unlike against the Leopards, Carlin did not have a comeback in the cards — despite a slim 7-6 edge in the third quarter — the Jaguars stamping the outcome with a 15-4 burst in the fourth.

For the Railroaders, senior Quinton Henderson and senior Jacob Runkle paced the offense with eight points apiece — Runkle sticking two 3s.

Henderson finished with a team-high five rebounds, a roster-best two steals and a stuff — Runkle posting two boards, and assist and a takeaway.

Junior Jordan Vicente notched five points, three rebounds and an assist.

The offense was capped by two points from junior Josef Hartford, who added four boards, a dime and a steal.

Without scoring, freshman Leonidas Krantz booked four rebounds, an assist, a swipe and a swat.

Freshman Lachlan McGilvray collected two boards, and freshman Gage Lewis dished one assist.

Versus Twin Fall Christian Academy

On Tuesday, Jackpot was dominated on the road — falling by 25 points in a 63-38 loss to Twin Falls Christian Academy.

Up Next

The Jaguars (2-12 overall, 2-3 in league) will host Wells at 6 p.m. MST on Friday, in Jackpot.

