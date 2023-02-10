JACKPOT — The Jackpot boys and girls basketball teams enter the home stretch of the regular season.

The chances for both squads to mount victories are now at two apiece, the Jags possessing the best chance to stack a victory to its total.

Boys Basketball

Versus Owyhee

On Feb. 6, the Jaguars were dismantled with ease at home by Owyhee — losing by 33 points in a 50-17 contest — the Braves sweeping the season series.

Versus Carlin

Following a 43-23 victory on Jan. 21, in Carlin, the Jags were unable to beat the Railroaders for the second time — falling Wednesday at home by a low-scoring tally of 28-25.

Jackpot (3-14 overall, 3-5 in league) was set to end the regular season on the road, facing the Bulldogs — who lost the first matchup 48-31 on Jan. 6, in Jackpot — at 6:30 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt.

The Jags will finish up with a tall test against the No. 1 Vandals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.

Girls Basketball

Versus Carlin

Like the boys, Jackpot’s girls could not claim the season series with the Lady Railroaders.

After a 38-32 road win on Jan. 21, in Carlin, the Lady Jags dropped their senior-night contest by a final score of 42-35 on Wednesday, in Jackpot.

Jackpot (1-10 overall) was tasked with a difficult challenge in its final two games of the regular season, playing against the top-two teams in the 1A East — the second and third-ranked teams in the state — at 5 p.m. Saturday, in McDermitt, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.