JACKPOT — For the Jackpot boys basketball team, the season continued following a road win Friday, in McDermitt, and a road loss Saturday, in Eureka.

Versus McDermitt

The Jaguars swept the season series with the Bulldogs on the heels of a 52-36 victory, also claiming the first meeting 48-31 on Jan. 6, in Jackpot.

Versus Eureka

But, Jackpot was swept in the season matchups by Eureka — the Vandals winning at home by a score of 51-27.

The outcome was very similar to Eureka’s 54-23 road win on Jan. 7, in Jackpot.

1A East quarterfinal

The No. 3 Jaguars (4-15 overall, 4-6 in league) were slated to host the No. 6 Bulldogs (1-21 overall, 0-10 in league) for the third meeting of the year during the 1A East semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Jackpot, the winner advancing to the regional semifinal and a bout with No. 2 Owyhee for a trip to state and a spot in the regional championship.

In the regular season, the Braves beat Jackpot 56-21, on Jan. 21, and 50-17 on Feb. 6.

Girls Basketball

As it turns out, Jackpot’s girls — because of two years without a varsity team — was ineligible to compete for the 1A East postseason.

The Lady Jaguars (1-13 overall, 1-9 versus 1A East opponents) closed its season with a pair of blowout losses on the road.

On Friday, Jackpot was dominated 63-20, in McDermitt.

On Saturday, the Lady Jags fell 47-17, in Eureka — which opened a 28-11 lead at the half with runs of 18-7 in the first quarter and 10-4 in the second.

The Lady Vandals outscored Jackpot 13-6 in the third quarter and 6-0 in the fourth, the Lady Jags mounting only six points after halftime.