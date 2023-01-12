Jackpot junction: Jaguars beat Bulldogs

JACKPOT — The Jackpot boys basketball team opened the New Year with a win but lost is last two games — one by a wide margin and another by slim deficit — while the Lady Jaguars are still looking for their first victory of the season.

Boys Basketball

On Jan. 6, the Jaguars booked their only win of the season — posting a 48-31 victory over one-win McDermitt in the 1A East league opener.

The difference came down to a stellar first quarter, Jackpot blanking the Bulldogs by a tally of 16-0.

The Jaguars edged McDermitt 12-8 in the second period and led 28-8 at the break.

In the third, Jackpot essentially iced the outcome — running off a 16-6 burst.

Up 44-14 going to the fourth, the Jags were able to survive a 17-4 flurry and still pull out a 17-point, 48-31 victory.

But, Jackpot followed with a 54-22 blowout loss to Eureka — evening the Jags’ league record — and dropped a narrow, 48-46 contest to Twin Falls Christian Academy.

The Jags (1-8, 1-1 in league) will resume league play against the Leopards (3-12, 1-1 in league) at 8 p.m. Friday, in Wells, and play away at unattached Independence (3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Elko.

Girls Basketball

Starting the season 0-5, the Lady Jaguars dropped each of their first two contests since the turning of the calendar.

On Jan. 6, Jackpot was shellacked by 36 points in a 51-15 home loss to McDermitt and followed with a 50-21 home defeat on Jan. 7 to Eureka.

The Lady Jags (0-7) will play the Lady Leopards (6-7, 0-2 in league) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells.