Jackpot junction: Jaguars fall close, lose big

JACKPOT — The Jackpot boys basketball team fell to 1-10 on the season and 1-2 in league play with a pair of road losses.

In a 1A East matchup, the Jaguars dropped a close contest by a final score of 44-37 on Jan. 13, in Wells.

Jackpot played a non-league ballgame against freelance program Independence, but the Jags were handed a 50-21 road loss by the Colts.

The Jags (1-10 overall, 1-2 in league) were scheduled to play another road game against the Braves (12-1 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Owyhee.

Girls Basketball

Coming off a 47-24 road loss to the Lady Leopards on Jan. 13, in Wells, the Lady Jaguars (0-8 overall, 0-3 in league) — despite not being listed on their schedule — were likely to face the Lady Braves (3-4 overall, 1-2 in league) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Owyhee.