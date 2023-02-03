JACKPOT — On Jan. 27, the Jackpot boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season — all three of which have come against Division 1A East opponents.

The Jaguars evened the season series, taking down Wells by a final score of 44-34 — erasing the taste of a 44-37 road loss to the Leopards on Jan. 13.

At 5 p.m. MST on Saturday, the Jags were slated for a matchup with Carlin, in Jackpot, and then will host Owyhee at 6 p.m. Monday.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Jags — on the other hand — were swept in the season series with Wells, dropping a 51-32 contest at home after losing the first matchup on the road by a similar score 47-24 on Jan. 13.

At 5:30 p.m. MST on Friday, the Lady Jags were scheduled for a meeting with Owyhee, in Jackpot, and will square off with Carlin at home at 3:30 p.m. MST on Saturday.