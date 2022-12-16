 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Jaguar junction: Boys, girls start 0-5

  • 0
Jackpot Jaguars

JACKPOT — The Jackpot boys and girls basketball teams are each looking for their first wins of the season, both starting 0-5.

Boys

The Jaguars began the season with a 44-38 loss to a non-varsity opponent, dropped a 46-28 ballgame to Round Mountain and were beaten 33-25 by Hagerman (Idaho).

On Dec. 7, Jackpot was taken down at home by Independence by a tally of 45-31.

In their most recent game on Dec. 8, the Jaguars fell to Hagerman for the second time — dropping a 38-22 ballgame.

The Jaguars will open league play of the Division 1A East against McDermitt at 6:30 p.m. MST Jan. 6, in Jackpot.

Girls

In the season opener, the Lady Jaguars were handily defeated by 41 points in a 60-19 loss to Wendover (Utah).

People are also reading…

Jackpot then dropped another contest to West Wendover by the same tally of 41 points in a 53-12 ballgame.

Round Mountain notched a 41-23 victory over the Lady Jags, who then fell by their slimmest margin of the season in a six-point, 33-27 defeat to Hagerman (Idaho).

On Dec. 6, Jackpot fell to Hagerman for the second time by the exact-same margin as the first meeting — losing by six — in a 37-31 contest.

The Lady Jags will open league play of the Division 1A East versus McDermitt at 5 p.m. Jan. 6, in Jackpot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.

Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Game Time

The Indians (4-1) will open their East-West crossover series against the winless Vikings (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Elko will close the road trip versus Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

The Spartans (4-2) will look to avenge a home blowout to the Colts in a road crossover against Wooster (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will close its weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the Vikings, in South Tahoe, California.

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots culminated in a 56-29 loss for the Indians.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News