Jaguar junction: Boys, girls start 0-5

JACKPOT — The Jackpot boys and girls basketball teams are each looking for their first wins of the season, both starting 0-5.
Boys
The Jaguars began the season with a 44-38 loss to a non-varsity opponent, dropped a 46-28 ballgame to Round Mountain and were beaten 33-25 by Hagerman (Idaho).
On Dec. 7, Jackpot was taken down at home by Independence by a tally of 45-31.
In their most recent game on Dec. 8, the Jaguars fell to Hagerman for the second time — dropping a 38-22 ballgame.
The Jaguars will open league play of the Division 1A East against McDermitt at 6:30 p.m. MST Jan. 6, in Jackpot.
Girls
In the season opener, the Lady Jaguars were handily defeated by 41 points in a 60-19 loss to Wendover (Utah).
Jackpot then dropped another contest to West Wendover by the same tally of 41 points in a 53-12 ballgame.
Round Mountain notched a 41-23 victory over the Lady Jags, who then fell by their slimmest margin of the season in a six-point, 33-27 defeat to Hagerman (Idaho).
On Dec. 6, Jackpot fell to Hagerman for the second time by the exact-same margin as the first meeting — losing by six — in a 37-31 contest.
The Lady Jags will open league play of the Division 1A East versus McDermitt at 5 p.m. Jan. 6, in Jackpot.