ELKO — The Jackpot boys basketball team entered the postseason with a No. 3 seed for the Division 1A East regional tournament.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars eliminated No. 6 McDermitt with a 49-39 victory in the quarterfinal — beating the Bulldogs for the third time of the season.

However, Jackpot was crushed in the semifinal — No. 2 punching its ticket with a 70-24 mercy-rule win over the Jags.

The Jaguars closed the season with a 5-16 overall record and a 5-7 mark against 1A East opponents.