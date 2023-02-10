WELLS — Both the Wells girls and boys basketball teams picked up home victories over Carlin but dropped their following games to Owyhee.

Girls Basketball

Versus Carlin

The Lady Leopards pulled away in the third quarter against Carlin on Feb. 3 for a 48-33 victory.

In the early going, the game was tight — Wells leading 9-8 after the first quarter and 17-14 at the half.

In the third, the Lady Leopards gained some space with a 17-7 burst — proving to be the difference — edging the Lady Railroaders 17-14 in the fourth for a 15-point win.

Sophomore Kylie Kennedy paced Carlin with 17 points, and senior Addison Melendez reached double digits with 10 points.

The scoring for the Lady Roaders was rounded out with four points for freshman Katelyn Blaine and two from sophomore Maricris Vicente.

Versus Owyhee

On Saturday, the Lady Leopards hosted and fell to Owyhee by a final score of 47-40 — splitting the season series.

Versus Wendover (Utah)

On Wednesday, Wells was walloped for the second time by Wendover (Utah) — the Lady Leopards losing their senior-night contest 45-17.

The Lady Wildcats opened the game with a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and edged the Lady Leopards 8-5 in the second period for a 24-10 halftime lead.

Wendover gradually and consistently increased its stronghold with a 12-6 advantage in the third quarter and a 9-1 burst down the stretch in the fourth.

Wells (12-11 overall, 5-3 in league) was scheduled to finish the regular season on the road, playing the Lady Vandals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Eureka, and the Lady Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.

Boys Basketball

Versus Carlin

Like the girls, Wells’ boys beat Carlin — evening the season series — by a tally of 42-33.

Versus Owyhee

But, in similar fashion, the Leopards followed with a loss to Owyhee — doing so in lopsided fashion.

The Braves rolled to a 35-point, 64-29 victory.

Owyhee sophomore Rolando Espitia booked a game-high 22 points and drilled two 3s, junior Dishaun George-Smith following with 19 points and three triples.

Junior Emory Penola added seven points, senior Lenso Hanchor tacked on six and the offense for the Braves was closed out with five points each for junior Lennon Williams and junior Bisaapi Melendez.

The Leopards (5-19 overall, 3-5 in league) were slate to end the regular season with two away contests, playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Eureka, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in McDermitt.