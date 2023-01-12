Leopard lookout: Boys, girls open year with 1 win

WELLS — The Wells boys and girls basketball teams have each won a game to start the 2023 calendar year, but both have dropped more games than they have piled up victories.

Boys Basketball

Luckily for the Leopards, their lone win of the New Year came against a conference opponent.

Wells opened the year with a lopsided 69-38 home loss to Battle Mountain on Jan. 2, followed with a narrow 42-37 home defeat to Independence and was blown out by a wide margin of 48-16 against Eureka in the league opener.

The Leopards bounced back with their third win and their first 1A East victory, edging McDermitt by a score of 56-49.

Wells (3-12, 1-1 in league) was slated to play Jackpot (1-8, 1-1 in league) at 8 p.m. Friday, in Wells, and will travel to Lighthouse Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Girls Basketball

Unlike the boys, the Lady Leopards won their first game of the year — beating Battle Mountains 35-31 on Jan. 2, in Wells — but have dropped two straight, both of which were 1A East openers.

On Jan. 6, Wells was dismantled by 30 points at home by Eureka in a 46-16 ballgame.

The Lady Leopards hosted McDermitt on Jan. 7 to a similar result, wiped off the floor in a 56-23 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Wells will host Jackpot (0-7) — then travel to Lighthouse Christian for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip in Twin Falls.