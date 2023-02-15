WELLS — Closing out the regular season, the Wells basketball teams had some things to their hats on — the boys earning a split against Eureka and McDermitt, girls playing two of the best teams in the state tough.

Boys Basketball

On Friday, the Leopards were swept in the season series with Eureka — dropping the contest by a wide margin at 69-29.

But, Wells responded with its fourth win in league play and claimed both meetings against the Bulldogs with a convincing 71-41 road win Saturday, in McDermitt.

1A East quarterfinal

The No. 4 Leopards (6-20 overall, 4-6 in league) were scheduled to host No. 4 Carlin (8-11 overall, 4-6 in league) during the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A East regional postseason at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.

During the regular season, the squads shared the season series one game apiece — the Railroaders claiming the first contest 44-43 on a buzzer three on Jan. 20, in Carlin, and the Leopards posting a 42-33 home win on Feb. 3, in Wells.

The winner of Wednesday night’s quarterfinal will advance to face No. 1 Eureka (10-0 in league) in the regional semifinal at 4:40 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, for a trip to state and a spot in the regional title game.

Girls Basketball

Despite losing its last-two games of the regular season, the Wells girls basketball team had to feel better about itself.

Versus Eureka

On Friday, the Lady Leopards played No. 1 Eureka (8-0 in league) to a 36-20 ballgame on the road — limiting the Lady Vandals’ offense but not scoring enough themselves.

The game came down to a 14-2 streak by the Lady Vandals in the first quarter, Eureka extending its lead to 21-4 at the half with a 7-2 run in the second period.

In the second half, the Lady Leopards outscored Eureka 16-15 — Eureka edging Wells 9-7 in the third quarter but the Lady Leopards closing the fourth with a 9-6 run.

Senior Jillian Rodriguez paced Wells with 13 points, senior Arlee Morrison added four, sophomore Liz Rivera-Casas turned in two and the offense was capped with a free throw by sophomore Lillian Harney.

Versus McDermitt

On Saturday, Wells came extremely close to knocking off the No. 2 Lady Bulldogs (6-2 in league) — dropping a 38-37 dogfight in McDermitt.

The Lady Leopards started the game well, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and allowing 13.

But, the Lady Bulldogs took a 25-23 halftime lead with a 12-7 run in the second quarter.

In the third, Wells tied the game in a low-scoring frame — putting in six points and giving up four — the game going to the fourth with the scored gridlocked at 29-all.

In crunch time, McDermitt managed nine points and held Wells to eight — escaping with a 38-37 victory.

Rodriguez dropped a team-high 13 points for the Lady Leopards, Rivera-Casas nearing double figures with nine points.

Sophomore Callie Brodsho added six points, Morrison finished with four and Wells gained two points apiece from junior Nikki DelRio and Harney.

The scoring was rounded off with a free throw from sophomore Gizelle Flores.

1A East quarterfinal

The No. 4 Lady Leopards (12-13 overall, 3-5 in league) were slated to host No. 5 Carlin (4-15 overall, 0-8 in league) in the 1A East quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells, the winner advancing to face No. 1 Eureka in the regional semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, for a spot in the regional title game and a berth in the 1A state tourney.

Wells won each of the season meetings with the Lady Railroaders by scores of 40-7, on Jan. 20, and 48-33, on Feb. 3.