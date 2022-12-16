 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leopard lookout: Glascock, Hall take 2nd

Wells Leopard logo

WELLS — During the Cody Louk Invitational, the Wells wrestling team earned a pair of impressive performances.

At 132 pounds, sophomore Jake Glascock posted a 3-1 record with three pins and ranked second in the division.

Following a bye, he beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall in 3:24 — following with pins of Spanish Springs’ Mason Wakefield (3:07) in the quarterfinal and Carson City’s Angel Vega (4:19) in the semifinal.

For the championship, Glascock was shut out in a 7-0 loss to Spanish Springs’ Abner Lopez.

Senior Tanner Hall also placed second for the Leopards in the 144-pound division, finishing with a 3-1 record and two wins by fall.

After a bye, he pinned Yerington’s Cameron Reyes in 4:40.

In the quarterfinal, Hall beat Dayton’s Jay Parsons by fall at the 2:26 mark — advancing to the final with a 13-6 decision over Reed’s Darrel Chaney in the semi.

Hall dropped a 13-7 decision to South Tahoe’s Garrett Friederici in the championship.

At 285 pounds, senior Vander Strong went 2-2 with a win by medical forfeit and another by decision — sophomore Eathan Elton finishing 0-2 in the same division.

In the 138-pound class, junior Cash Johns posted a 1-2 record with a win by fall — senior Thomas French also going 1-2 with a pin at 150 pounds.

Senior Victor Jauregui was 0-2 in the 132-pound class.

Wells was entered in both the Wiley Dobbs Invitational — Friday and Saturday, in Twin Falls, Idaho — and the Mustangs Invitational on Saturday, in Lovelock.

Girls Basketball

After a trip to state, the Wells girls basketball team — which graduated a large share of its 2021-22 contributors — has started the season with a winning record of 5-4.

The Lady Leopards went 2-3 during as the host of the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, opening with a pair of victories — beating Lund 32-29 and Tonopah 27-19 — but closing the three straight losses to a non-varsity opponent by a score of 34-16, Pahranagat Valley by a wipeout margin of 45-19 and Green Valley Christian by a nearly-double gap at 61-31.

Wells rebounded with a pair of wins over Sierra Lutheran (28-26) and Smith Valley (41-22), but the Lady Leopards were taken down 25-14 in a low-scoring loss to Silver Stage.

The Lady Leopards scheduled to face Sierra Lutheran on the road for the second time at 6 p.m. Friday.

Boys Basketball

With two scores not reported to the Wells boys basketball team’s page, the Leopards are winless at 0-7.

During the WREC Classic, the Leopards opened the season with a 48-43 loss to Lund and followed with a 31-25 loss to Tonopah.

Against a non-varsity opponent, no score was recorded — closing the tourney with losses of 53-35 to Pahranagat Valley and 64-31 versus Green Valley Christian.

Wells went 0-3 at its next tournaments with defeats of 56-22 to Sierra Lutheran, 59-40 against Smith Valley and 53-36 to Round Mountain.

No score was reported for Thursday’s scheduled game against Silver Stage.

The Leopards were slated to face Sierra Lutheran for the second time at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Carson City.

