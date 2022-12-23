Leopard lookout: Johns 2nd in Lovelock

WELLS — During the Lovelock Mustangs Invitational, the Wells wrestling team finished 19th in the standings but found a great individual performance form one if its grapplers.

As a group, the Leopards scored 30 points — 20 of which came from junior Cash Johns.

Johns ranked second in the 135-pound division, posting a 2-1 record with a pair of wins by fall.

After a bye, he pinned Lovelock’s Tavis Lawrence in 59 seconds during the quarterfinal and notched another win by fall at the 2:35 mark of the semifinal versus Galena’s Patrick Dye.

In the championship, Johns was pinned by North Valleys’ Jaylen Solorzano in 1:28.

Senior Vander Strong finished with a 2-2 record with a pin at 285 pound, as did senior Victor Jauregui in the 135-pound division.

Senior Thomas French notched a 1-2 mark with a win by fall.

Wells will compete Jan. 6-7 in the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.

Boys Basketball

The Wells boys basketball team fell to 0-8 on Dec. 16 with a 43-38 road loss to Sierra Lutheran, but the Leopards picked up their first win of the season with a 44-33 road victory over Excel Christian.

The Leopards will face Battle Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2, in Wells.

Girls Basketball

On Dec. 16, the Lady Leopards fell to .500 on the season at 5-5 with a three-point, 30-27 road loss to Sierra Lutheran — the Lady Falcons winning the game with a desperation three at the buzzer.

Wells will host the Lady Longhorns at 3 p.m. Jan. 2.