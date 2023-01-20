Leopard lookout: Wells boys, girls beat Jackpot

WELLS — The Wells boys and girls basketball teams each knocked down a victory against Jackpot.

Boys

The Leopards picked up their second win in league play of the Division 1A East, beating the Jaguars 44-37 on Jan. 13, in Wells.

But, Wells was dominated the next day — blasted by 54 points in a 73-19 road loss to Lighthouse Christian, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

In another non-league affair, the Leopards fell at home Tuesday In a closely-contested battle against Independence by a final score of 54-48.

Wells (4-14 overall, 2-1 in league) were scheduled to take on the Railroaders (5-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Girls

The Lady Leopards also gained a league victory over Jackpot, beating the Lady Jaguars by nearly double at 47-24 on Jan. 13, in Wells.

However, like the boys, Wells’ girls was thoroughly handled on Jan. 14 — losing by more than double in a 43-19 road loss to Lighthouse Christian, in Twin Falls.

The Lady Leopards (7-8 overall, 1-2 in league) were slated to face the Lady Railroaders (3-9 overall, 0-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.