SPRING CREEK — Needing one win to earn a berth in the playoffs, the Spring Creek boys basketball team will have to wait until Saturday.

The Spartans led by 11 points going to the fourth quarter on senior night, but Lowry rallied with a huge final frame for a 64-55 victory.

The Spartans notched the first points of the game on a rebound and follow by junior Tucker Johnson, going up 4-0 on a layup by senior Klayten Piippo from a steal and an assist by sophomore Tayden Francis.

Sophomore Darren Bylund flipped up a reverse and scored through a foul, his free throw opening a 7-0 advantage.

With 4:15 on the clock, Lowry hit the scoreboard with a tough finish across the lane by senior Lance Brinegar — who followed with a three.

Bylund pulled down a rebound and scored on the right block for a 9-5 advantage, but junior Anthony Guzman made a strong baseline drive for a deuce.

The Buckaroos tied the game with a finish on the left edge by sophomore Jaden Jimenez on an outlet pass by senior Jordan Bills.

Jimenez beat the clock and scored just before the first-quarter buzzer with a take down the middle, giving Lowry an 11-9 lead.

Opening the second, Guzman penetrated the defense and was fouled and made one free throw — Spring Creek junior Michael Dorame dropping a pair of shots at the line.

Lowry went up 14-11 on a deuce for Jimenez on a Guzman steal, but senior Maddox Moye tied the tally with a three.

The Bucks took to the front on a layup by junior Kayson Garner, but the Spartans scored three straight on a free throw by junior Carson fisher and a pump-fake finish by sophomore Djrevan Demick.

The score was tied at 17-all on a free throw by Brinegar, who made another 1-for-2 trip to the line for an 18-17 Lowry lead.

With 4:51 on the clock, Francis gridlocked the tally with a 1-for-2 stint at the stripe.

The Bucks found the high side on a bucket by Bills, but Tucker Johnson scored at point-blank range on the left side for the Spartans.

A runner by Jimenez kissed off the window for a 22-20 advantage for Lowry, and junior Dempsey Jenkins cut backdoor for a bunny on a dime by Guzman.

Fisher knocked down two free throws, and Lowry made a silly foul under its own hoop — Tucker Johnson sinking one shot at the line.

With .2 on the clock, Johnson was fouled and buried both attempts at the line — pulling Spring Creek to within one at 26-25 at the break.

Francis tied the game with a free throw, and Spring Creek took the lead on a bunny for Tucker Johnson on an assist from Moye.

Brinegar nailed a corner three, but Piippo answered with a corner dagger of his own on a dime by Moye.

Brinegar finished on the break with a long pass from Jenkins, but the Spartans scored four straight on a put-back by Johnson and a baseline deuce for Piippo for a 35-31 lead.

Fisher pushed the streak to 6-0 with a rebound and bank on the right block, but Garner picked up a loose ball and finished in the middle for the Bucks.

After the margin was sliced to four, the Spartans finished the third with a massive flurry.

Fisher stuck a three on a kick from Bylund, then made a steal and faked a defender out of his shoes and scored on the right edge and Demick took the ball away and kissed a high-arching kiss off the window for a 44-33 lead.

Dempsey scored through a foul on the left block, and Brinegar drained a corner trey — pulling Lowry to within six — but Francis dropped his third attempt after numerous offensive boards in the paint.

Jimenez scored with a move around a defender and bank from the right edge, and Guzman notched an And-1 and the free throw on a steal and an assist from Brinegar.

In rapid fashion, the lead evaporated to one with another turnover — Jimenez taking the ball to the rack and making the score 46-45.

With 5:15 on the clock, Jenkins booked a bank and gave the Bucks a 47-46 lead — the Spartans regaining the lead on a dime from Bylund to Tucker Johnson.

The game was tied with a free throw by Brinegar.

Fisher took a bmp and finished through a foul, but Jenkins answered with a runner on the left side.

The Bucks took a 52-50 lead on another deuce from Jenkins after a steal, and Jimenez drove the left baseline for a bucket and a four-point lead.

A free throw by Guzman pushed the margin to five, but the Spartans gained a deuce on the left block by Demick on a dish from Moye.

With 1:44 on the clock, Jimenez was fouled and drilled both free throws — Brinegar sticking one freebie with 1:12 remaining for a 58-52 Lowry lead.

Brinegar made a steal and pushed the advantage to eight with a layup, and senior Justin Scott added a free throw for a 61-52 tally.

Piippo pulled the string on a three from the left wing with 19.7 ticks on the clock, but Jimenez buried one free throw with 18 seconds remaining.

Jimenez made two free throws, capping the comeback for a 64-55 victory.

Brinegar and Jimenez each scored 18 points for the Buckaroos, and Jenkins reached double digits with 12.

Lowry’s scoring was rounded out with seven points for Guzman, four by Garner, two for Bills and one for Scott.

Johnson paced the Spartans with 13, Fisher followed with 12 and Piippo gave Spring Creek three players in double figures with 10.

Francis scored eight points, Bylund finished with five, Demick added four and the offense was capped with a three for Moye and two free throws from Dorame.

Up Next

The Spartans will finish the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.