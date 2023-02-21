OWYHEE –After winning the Division 1A East regional tournament, the Owyhee boys basketball team will host West No. 2 Pyramid Lake in the 2A state quarterfinal round.

At 2:40 p.m. Thursday, the Braves (20-3 overall, 10-2 in 1A East) will face the Lakers (13-8 overall, 8-3 versus 1A West) at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

No. 3 Pyramid Lake reached the state tourney as a No. 3 seed for the 1A West regional tournament, beating No. 6 Smith Valley 71-50 in the quarterfinal round and knocking off No. 2 Virginia City 52-51 in the semifinal.

In the regional championship, the Lakers lost 62-56 against No. 1 Sage Ridge.

Pyramid Lake is led by a pair of double-digits scorers; gaining 13.7 points from senior Tristian Keo and 12.3 points by sophomore Rylen Patrick.

Keo averages 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal — Patrick posting 2.3 boards, a dime and a takeaway.

Junior Takoda Rivers had notched eight points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 swipes.

Sophomore Cash Hall has averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

Senior Michael King-Florez has turned in 4.2 points, a team-high 3.5 dimes, 2.7 rebounds and a roster-best 1.6 takeaways.

Sophomore Terrell Twohearts adds 2.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists — senior Cole Smith following with 2.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 dimes.

Junior Warren Christy has posted 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

No. 2 Owyhee overcame a pair of regular-season losses to No. 1 Eureka and took down the No. 1 team in the state in the 1A East regional championship by a score of 51-48 after advancing to the state tournament with a 70-24 beating of No. 3 Jackpot.

The Braves earned the East No. 1 seed for the state tournament.

Owyhee has averaged 55.7 points, led in scoring by 15.1 points per game from junior Dishaun George-Smith — sophomore Rolando Espitia also scoring in double figures at 11.8 points per contest.

Senior Lenso Hanchor nears double figures at 9.3 points per outing, junior Bisaapi Melendez following with 8.3 points.

Junior Emory Penola has scored 7.1 points per game, senior Royce Rivas adding seven more.

Senior Kaden Harney has tallied 3.2 point, junior Lennon Williams has notched 1.8 and senior Kaden Owyhee rounds out the Braves’ offense with 1.7 points per ballgame.

Game Time

