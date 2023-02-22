LAS VEGAS — After winning the Division 2A North regional tournament, the West Wendover boys basketball team earned a No. 1 seed for the 2A state tournament.

At 10:40 a.m. Friday, the Wolverines (20-7 overall, 15-1 against league opponents) will face South No. 2 Democracy Prep (20-8 overall, 14-4 against 2A South) at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

The Blue Knights are led in scoring by a pair of dynamic freshmen; gaining 19.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals from Tai Coleman and 17 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, 3.6 boards and a roster-best 3.4 takeaways by Josiah Stroughter.

Sophomore Xzaviar Rayford averages 8.6 points, a team-best 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 swipes and 1.1 dimes.

Junior Tru Coleman posts seven points, 2.7 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists per contest.

Another freshman, Kaden Lea, has tallied 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 dimes and 1.7 takeaways per outing.

Fellow freshman Jamarion Taylor has turned in 4.9 points, 3.8 boards, 1.5 steals and an assist — junior Kvon Richardson Chandler adding 4.6 points and two rebounds.

Trystan Borders, another ninth-grader, has notched 3.9 points and 2.3 boards.

As a sophomore, Izayah Barnes has averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 swipes — sophomore Daveon Wallace posting 3.6 points and 2.7 boards.

Junior Charles Williams rounds out the Democracy Prep roster with 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds.

For the Wolverines, three players score in double digits.

Junior Osvaldo Carrillo leads the way with 14.9 points per game and tops the roster with 7.4 rebounds, adding three steals.

Senior point guard Eduardo Badillo averages 10.4 points, a team-high 6.4 assists, a roster-best 3.4 steals and two boards.

As a sophomore, Adyran Carlos has posted 10 points, 5.7 boards, 2.2 takeaways and a dime per contest.

Senior Poncho Haro has tallied 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and an assist — junior William Martinez adding five points, 3.5 boards, 1.3 takeaways and a dime.

Senior Kadyn McConnell has notched 3.8 points and 1.3 boards, senior Markos Rodriguez has turned in 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds and senior Aaron Dominguez has booked 3.4 points per ballgame.

Junior Teague Nielson has averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

Senior Tristen Valdez averages 2.6 points and 1.8 boards, and senior Adrian Piedra books 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Junior Estevan Navarro adds 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds, senior Jayce Peterson posts 1.4 points and 1.9 boards and senior Jorge Rodriguez scores nearly one point per contest.

Game Time

The North No. 1 Wolverines (20-8 overall) and the South No. 2 Blue Knights will tip off in the Division 2A Nevada state Boys Basketball Championships semifinal at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion.