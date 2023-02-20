ELKO — The third time was the charm.

In the regular season, the Owyhee boys basketball team dropped a pair of games to Eureka — one on the road and the other at home.

The Braves were edged 45-40 on Jan. 14, in Eureka, and were beaten more thoroughly 50-34 on Jan. 28, in Owyhee.

But, in the third meeting — the Division 1A East regional final — No. 2 Owyhee posted its first victory over the No. 1 Vandals.

On Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Braves claimed the game that meant the most — clinching the 1A East regional championship and a No. 1 seed for the 1A state tournament with a narrow, 51-48 victory.

Versus Jackpot

On Friday, the Braves advanced to regional title game and clinched a berth in the state tourney with a running-clock victory over No. 5 Jackpot by a final score of 70-24 with the margin at 46 points.

Up Next

East No. 1 Owyhee (20-3 overall, 10-2 against league opponents) will take on West No. 2 Pyramid Lake (13-8 overall, 6-2 in league) during the 1A state quarterfinal round at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.