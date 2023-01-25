Owyhee boys beat both Jackpot, Wells

OWYHEE — Coming off its first loss of the season, the Owyhee boys basketball team rebounded with a pair of home victories over league opponents.

The Braves (14-1 overall, 4-1 in league) notched a 56-41 win Friday over Jackpot and beat Wells by a similar score of 54-43 on Saturday.

Versus Jackpot

Owyhee posted a pair of double-digit scorers, as sophomore Rolando Espitia dropped a team-high 22 points and hit two 3s — junior Bisaappi Melendez finishing with 12 points.

Junior Emory Penola neared double figures with nine points and three 3s, senior Royce Rivas added seven points and senior Kaden Harney rounded out the offense with six points.

Versus Wells

Against the Leopards, Owyhee placed three players in double digits — Espitia leading the way with 17 points.

Rivas added 10 points and buried three 3s, and Penola booked 10 of his own.

Melendez approached double figures with eight points, Harney chipped in seven and senior Kaden Owyhee closed out the scoring with two points.

Up Next

The Braves (14-1, 4-1 in league) were scheduled to plan a non-conference against Rimrock at 8 p.m. MST on Wednesday, in Owyhee.