OWYHEE — Both the Owyhee boys and girls basketball teams are one win away from a berth in the 1A state tournament.

The Braves (18-3 overall, 8-2 in league) clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the 1A East regional tournament, the Lady Braves (6-8 overall, 3-5 in league) locking up the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye for the regional tourney as well.

Boys Basketball

Owyhee closed the regular season with a commanding 70-26 home victory Saturday over Carlin.

Junior Dishaun George-Smith and sophomore Rolando Espitia turned in game high of 17 points apiece, junior Bisaapi Melendez giving the Braves three scorers in double digits with 10 points.

Senior Royce Rivas neared double figures with nine points, and senior Lenso Hanchor finished with eight.

The scoring for Owyhee was capped with a three by senior Kaden Owyhee and two points each for junior Emory Penola, senior Kaden Harney and junior Lennon Williams.

Up Next

The No. 2 Braves will face either No. 3 Jackpot (3-6 in league) or No. 6 McDermitt (0-10 in league) in the 1A East semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the winner of the contest earning a position in the 1A state tourney.

Owyhee swept both teams during the regular season; beating the Jaguars 56-41 and 50-17 and rolling up the Bulldogs 64-25 and 55-28.

Girls Basketball

On Saturday, the Lady Braves breezed to a 67-34 home win over the Lady Railroaders.

Owyhee started quickly with a 16-8 run in the first quarter, Carlin edging the Lady Braves 7-5 in the second.

At the break, the Lady Braves led by six with the score at 21-15.

The third quarter iced the outcome, Owyhee rattling off an incredible 31 points — the Lady Roaders mounting only six.

In the fourth, the Lady Braves put up 15 points and Carlin dropped 13.

The difference in the 33-point ballgames was a 25-point advantage for the Lady Braves in the third, Owyhee capping the regular season with a 67-34 victory.

Owyhee junior Rayana Atkins turned in a game-high 26 points, leading a trio of Owyhee players in double digits — senior Tsiavi Melendez following with 12 points and senior Mattisen Jones adding 10.

In defeat, Carlin sophomore Kylie Kennedy booked a team-high 24 points.

The Lady Railroaders’ scoring was capped with six points from senior Addison Melendez and two points apiece for senior Krista Housley, sophomore Mariah Urenda and sophomore Maricris Vicente.

For the Lady Braves, freshman Stormy Lowman and sophomore Alaisjah Sam scored five points each and senior Lilli Johnson and freshman Windsong Atkins turned in four apiece.

Owyhee’s offense was rounded out with a free throw by freshman Angelina Mason.

Up Next

The No. 3 Lady Braves will face a tall test in the 1A East semifinal against No. 2 McDermitt (6-3 in league) at 6:20 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the winner advancing to the 1A state tournament and the regional championship.

During the regular season, the Lady Bulldogs — the No. 3 1A team in the state — dominated both matchups by scores of 55-20 and 60-34.