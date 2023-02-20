ELKO — The third time was the charm.

In the regular season, the Owyhee boys basketball team dropped a pair of games to Eureka — one on the road and the other at home.

The Braves were edged 45-40 on Jan. 14, in Eureka, and were beaten more thoroughly 50-34 on Jan. 28, in Owyhee.

But, in the third meeting — the Division 1A East regional final — No. 2 Owyhee posted its first victory over the No. 1 Vandals.

On Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Braves claimed the game that meant the most — clinching the 1A East regional championship and a No. 1 seed for the 1A state tournament with a narrow, 51-48 victory.

Versus Jackpot

On Friday, the Braves advanced to regional title game and clinched a berth in the state tourney with a running-clock victory over No. 5 Jackpot by a final score of 70-24 with the margin at 46 points.

Up Next

East No. 1 Owyhee (20-3 overall, 10-2 against league opponents) will take on West No. 2 Pyramid Lake (13-8 overall, 6-2 in league) during the 1A state quarterfinal round at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

Girls Basketball

The No. 3 Lady Braves came extremely close to knocking off No. 2 McDermitt in the regional quarterfinal.

On Friday, Owyhee gave the Lady Bulldogs — the No. 3 ranked team in the state — all they wanted and then some but came up three points short.

McDermitt clinched a berth in the 1A state tournament with a 42-39 victory, ending the Lady Braves’ season.

In defeat, Owyhee sophomore Alaisjah Sam played a great ballgame — finishing with a team-high 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Junior Rayana Atkins posted a near double-double with 13 points, a roster-best nine boards, a team-high four dimes and three takeaways.

Freshman Aleeyah Knight notched six points and one assist, senior Mattisen Jones tallied four points and the scoring was capped with two points for freshman Windsong Atkins — who recorded a roster-best four steals, an assist and a rebound.

The Lady Braves ended the season with a 6-9 overall record and a 5-6 mark against 1A East opponents, including Jackpot — which was not eligible for the postseason.