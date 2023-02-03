OWYHEE — After dropping a non-league battle to Rimrock (Idaho) and beating McDermitt, the Owyhee boys basketball team lost for the third time on the season and the second time to Eureka.

Versus Rimrock

On Jan. 25, the Braves were handed their second loss of the season in a 49-46 dogfight with the Raiders at home.

Owyhee was paced by 15 points from junior Dishaun George-Smith — who nailed three 3s — and 14 points by sophomore Rolando Espitia.

Senior Royce Rivas canned two 3s and finished with six points, the Braves also gaining six points from senior Lenso Hanchor.

The scoring was rounded out with five points for junior Bisaapi Melendez.

Versus McDermitt

The Braves bounced back at home with a blowout win of 55-28 against McDermitt, on Jan. 27.

George-Smith racked up a game-high 22 points and stuck two 3s, Melendez reaching double digits with 10 points.

Hanchor approached double figures with eight points, junior Emory Penola scored six points and Espitia finished with four.

Rivas dropped a three, and the offense was capped with two points by senior Kaden Owyhee.

Versus Eureka

In the second meeting with Eureka — the first being a 45-40 road loss — Owyhee was soundly beaten at home by a final score of 50-34.

Melendez was the only double-digit scorer for the Braves with 10 points, George-Smith nearing double figures with nine and Espitia following with eight.

The offense was rounded out with four points by Hanchor and a three by Penola.

The Braves were slated for a ballgame at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Wells.

Girls Basketball

Owyhee’s girls are on a four-game slide, which started with a 35-33 home loss to Wells.

The Lady Braves followed with three more home losses to Rimrock (Idaho), McDermitt and Eureka.

Versus Rimrock

Against the Lady Raiders, Owyhee played close early and late — the game decided with lopsided margins in the second and third quarters — but fell by 32 points in a 67-35 loss.

Rimrock led 15-10 after the first quarter but blew the game open with a 25-9 shellacking in the second, opening a 40-19 lead at the break.

From the locker room for the second time, the Lady Railroaders iced the outcome with a 16-6 streak in the third for a 56-25 advantage.

In the fourth, the Lady Braves played close — narrowly edged 11-10.

Two players reached double figures for Owyhee, which was led with 11 points from both sophomore Alaisjah Sam and senior Mattisen Jones.

Freshman Stormy Lowman finished with six points on two 3s, senior Tsiavi Melendez posted three points and the offense was closed with two points apiece by junior Taylor Blossom and freshman Windsong Atkins.

Versus McDermitt

Facing the Lady Bulldogs — the No. 3 1A team in the state — the Lady Braves were dominated by a final score of 60-34.

No players reached double digits for Owyhee, paced by nine points from junior Rayana Atkins.

Jones posted seven points, Sam finished with five and the Lady Braves gained three points each from Lowman, junior Jayleigh Nino and sophomore Danina Nino.

The offense was capped with two points apiece by Melendez and freshman Aleeyah Knight.

Versus Eureka

After consecutive blowout losses, Owyhee gave Eureka — the No. 2 1A team in the state — all it could handle and then some.

The Lady Braves nearly pulled off the colossal upset, narrowly losing 39-37.

The action was tight through in a defensive-minded contest, the first quarter providing the most scoring of any frame for either team — the Lady Vandals opening with a 14-11 lead.

Eureka reached double digits in the second as well with an 11-9 run, leading by just five at the half with the score at 25-20.

In the third, Owyhee inched closer with an 8-7 advantage — pulling to within four at 32-28 as the game went to the fourth quarter.

Despite outscoring Eureka 9-7 in the final frame, the Lady Vandals were able to hang on for a 39-37 win in what was a major scare.

In defeat, Sam scored a game-high 13 points — Jayleigh Nino nearing double digits with nine points.

Rayana Atkins and Danina Nino finished with four points apiece, and Owyhee earned two points each from Lowman, Jones and Windsong Atkins.

The scoring for the Lady Braves was capped by a free throw for Knight.

Owyhee was scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. Friday ballgame against the Lady Jaguars, in Jackpot, and a 2 p.m. Saturday bout versus the Lady Leopards, in Wells.