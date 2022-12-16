 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owyhee outline: Braves open season 9-0

Owyhee Braves Logo

OWYHEE — Entering the Christmas break, the Owyhee boys basketball team had not lost a game.

The Braves have jetted to a 9-0 start, playing just two opponents in single-digit affairs.

During the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, Owyhee rolled to a 5-0 record — opening with a 51-39 victory over defending 1A state champion Green Valley Christian.

The Braves defeated a pair of non-varsity opponents by scores of 69-60 and 73-60, obliterated Pahranagat Valley by 42 points in a 56-14 ballgame and finished with a 15-point, 54-39 win over another non-varsity squad.

In more tournament play, Owyhee bashed Division 2A North opponent Lovelock by 35 points in a 59-24 contest, defeated Sacramento Country Day 47-32 and then edged Division 2A squad North Tahoe by a tally of 59-50.

People are also reading…

In their most recent contest, the Braves ran away from Sho-Ban (Fort Hall, Idaho) — cruising past the Chiefs by a score of 62-41.

Owyhee will return to action after New Year, opening with a non-conference home game at 5 p.m. MST Jan. 5 against Independence — playing as an independent — and tip off league play of the 1A East on the road at 8 p.m. PST versus the Railroaders, in Carlin.

Girls

During the WREC Classic, the Lady Braves went 2-1 — opening the season with a 44-31 victory over Green Valley Christian and following with a 56-238 win over Division 2A North program West Wendover before closing with a 48-26 loss to Wendover (Utah).

No scores were reported for the Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 games that were slated against Pyramid Lake and North Tahoe.

On Wednesday, Owyhee — like the boys — easily crushed Sho-Ban at home by a score of 63-38 in a 25-point blowout.

The Lady Braves will face Eagle (Idaho) at 8:30 p.m. MST on Jan. 4, then start league play of the Division 1A East against the Lady Railroaders at 6:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 10, in Carlin.

