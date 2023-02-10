OWYHEE — Coming off a loss to Eureka for the second time, the Owyhee boys basketball team responded with a pair of dominating performances.

Versus Wells

On Feb. 4, the Braves rolled to a 64-29 victory in Wells.

Owyhee sophomore Rolando Espitia booked a game-high 22 points and drilled two 3s, junior Dishaun George-Smith following with 19 points and three triples.

Junior Emory Penola added seven points, senior Lenso Hanchor tacked on six and the offense for the Braves was closed out with five points each for junior Lennon Williams and junior Bisaapi Melendez.

Versus Jackpot

After a 35-point road win over the Leopards, Owyhee followed with a 33-point away victory on Saturday, in Jackpot.

Espitia once again paced the offense with a team-high 16 points, George-Smith finishing with 13 points and two 3s.

Melendez neared double digits with nine points, senior Royce Rivas scored six points on a pair of triples and Penola added five points.

Owyhee’s offense was capped with a free throw by senior Kaden Harney.

The Braves (17-3 overall, 7-2 in league) were set for a regular-season finale at home against Carlin at 7 p.m. MST on Friday, in Owyhee.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Braves avenged an earlier-season loss to the Lady Leopards, splitting the series with a 47-40 victory Saturday, in Wells.

Owyhee (4-8 overall, 2-5 in league with two scores missing) was set to close out the regular season against the Lady Railroaders at 5 p.m. MST on Friday, in Owyhee.