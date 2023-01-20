Owyhee outlook: Braves fall for first time

EUREKA — Prior to Jan. 14, the Owyhee boys basketball team was undefeated at 12-0.

Coming off a 64-25 road domination Jan. 13 of McDermitt, the Braves were unable to replicate the result the next day — dropping their first game of the season.

Eureka — which has only lost once itself (12-1 overall, 4-0 in league) — took the upper hand for the No. 1 seed of the Division 1A East with a 45-40 home win over Owyhee, which fell to 2-1 in league play.

The Braves were scheduled to wrap up the first half against Jackpot (1-10 overall, 1-2 in league) of their 1A East slate at 7 p.m. Friday, in Owyhee.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Braves dropped each of their last-two league contests, falling by 25-plus in each ballgame.

On Jan. 13, Owyhee was whacked 55-20 on the road by the Lady Bulldogs, in McDermitt.

The Lady Braves followed with a 52-25 road beating on Jan. 14, in Eureka, the Lady Vandals and the Lady Bulldogs the overwhelming favorites to represent the 1A East at the state tournament.

With Jackpot’s girls playing an independent schedule and not facing Owyhee, the Lady Braves (3-4 overall, 1-2 in league) will return to action versus Wells at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Owyhee.